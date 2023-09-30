P&T Poll: Would you trade RJ Barrett in exchange for Jrue Holiday?

Breaking news you might have missed: the Portland Trail Blazers just traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks!

Now that I have welcomed you back from your week-long coma, and for what interests us here as stout fans of the New York Knicks franchise, a certain someone had to be moved from Milwaukee in order for the Bucks to land Dame.

The particular casualty: Jrue Holiday.

It took scribes all across the globe no time to start pouring digital ink about the losers from South Beach and what a massive victory this trade was for the small-market-team cohort.

It took them a few minutes to realize, though, that Holiday is just a member of the Trail Blazers on paper, as he’s widely expected to be moved elsewhere before the season tips off. Consider his landing in the PDX a long shot.

With Holiday having “a good chance” of getting re-routed to another team before Monday (media day will take place then, that’s the main reason for such a quick trade looming on the horizon), Sam Vecenie of The Athletic touched on six potential suitors ($) that might entice the idea of landing Jrue. One of them, your NY Knickerbockers.

Vecenie thought about two potential trade packages that might appeal to the Blazers in a potential trade:

RJ Barrett + Evan Fournier + Two 1st-rd picks Package B: Evan Fournier + Isaiah Hartenstein + Quentin Grimes + Two 1st-rd picks

The truth is, most analysts and beat reporters out there coincide in that the Knicks might actually be forced into throwing Barrett into any deal if they want to trade for Holiday, as the Blazers seem to be locked into demanding the Maple Bamba in return for their new experienced (Holiday is 33 years old) guard.

Ian Begley of SNY wrote a piece in which he shared his thoughts on the whole saga early Saturday, saying Portland “presumably values draft capital at the moment,” without mentioning Barrett.

Knicks beat reporter Fred Katz of The Athletic also had a written conversation ($) with Mike Vorkunov on Friday. Katz said he would be “surprised if the Knicks didn’t look into Holiday,” adding that the franchise “would have to give up something—maybe a lot.”

Katz ended up building a trade package including Barrett, as the reporter thinks it would take “more than just Barrett” for the Knicks to land Holiday. Said package would include RJ, Fournier, two 1st-round picks in 2028 and 2023, and a pick swap.

At the end of the day, it’s more than probable that the Knicks end up accepting/rejecting Portland’s demands based more on the draft compensation than on trading RJ (or not) away.

However, we’re simply boiling it down to whether or not the Knicks should cut ties with their once-expected-to-be-franchise-player and turn their attention to a veteran in Holiday that might boost their chances at a deeper postseason run this season... with the downside of being much older than RJ and coming with a much shorter span of future production.

So, what’s the deal P&T? All-in for Holiday or Hold onto Barrett? Push now or stay the course? Bring back the Old Knicks Approach or build the Leon Rose Way?