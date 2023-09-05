Team USA cruises past Italy in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals

In a dominating 100-63 victory, Team USA has beaten Italy in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals. This one got out of hand early as the Americans were up 24-14 at the end of the first quarter and 46-24 at the half. A 37-20 third quarter put USA up 83-44 going into the fourth and left no doubt on who was advancing.

It was a quiet game for Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who both got the start.

Brunson scored nine points on 3/6 shooting while also dishing out four assists in 16 minutes. The Knicks point guard has been a very steady contributor, averaging ten points, three rebounds, and four assists in 20 minutes per game.

Brunson did his work early in this game, scoring seven of his nine points in the first half:

Don't let him take it to the rack.#FIBAWC x #WinForUSA pic.twitter.com/nDJ0d4qBrg — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) September 5, 2023

Josh Hart scored five points on 2/4 shooting and contributed with five rebounds in 20 minutes. The do-it-all Hart has been able to average 3.7 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 17.3 minutes per game.

Both players were impactful on the game, as Brunson finished as a +18, while Hart was a +14.

The two were able to connect on a great drive and cut early in the second quarter:

Brunson and Hart were able to get some rest in the blowout win over Italy and helped Team USA pull within two games of winning the tournament.

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 24 points. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton followed behind with 18 and five assists. The last double-digit scorer was Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who contributed 12 points.

Team USA will take on the winner of the Germany vs. Lativa game, which takes place at 4:45 AM EST. Wednesday morning.

