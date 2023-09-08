Knicks sign Summer League stand-out Charlie Brown Jr to Exhibit 10 contract

According to Stefan Bondy (NY Daily News), the New York Knicks have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to an exhibit 10 contract.

Knicks announce they’ve signed Charlie Brown Jr. to an exhibit 10 contract. Brown was probably the top performer on the Knicks summer league squad. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 8, 2023

At this year’s Summer League, Brown averaged almost 20 points, six boards, two assists and nearly two steals over four games. He played 29 minutes per contest, during which he shot 38% from the floor on six attempts.

In July, Knicks Summer League coach Dice Yoshimoto praised Brown, telling the NY Post, “He can play multiple positions, he can handle the ball, he can rebound and he can push the ball.”

The 26-year-old 6’6”, 200 lb shooting guard has skills and natural gifts to guard the first four positions. A solid ball handler, he uses his agility to create scoring opportunities by driving to the basket, sinking threes, and showcasing a sweet mid-range jumper. On defense, he brings reliable on-ball perimeter defense, uses his quickness and length effectively, and goes strong for rebounds.

Over three NBA seasons, Brown has played 41 games, spread between Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, and Dallas. In the G-League, he averaged 17 points, almost seven boards, and three assists over four seasons (last two with the Delaware Blue Coats).

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year minimum-salary deals that may feature optional bonuses ranging from $5K to $75K. Exhibit 10 contracts are exempt from a team’s salary cap in the offseason, but they become part of the cap if a player remains on such a contract when transitioning to a standard one-year, minimum-salary deal in the regular season.

Teams can hold a maximum of six Exhibit 10 contracts, which can be converted to two-way deals only before the regular season starts. If converted to a two-way deal, it can later be turned into a standard NBA contract, and any Exhibit 10 bonus earned in the G-League or on a two-way deal doesn’t affect the NBA team’s total salary. (Adjusts glasses.)

Barring injuries to established players on the roster, Brown will likely see the most action with the practice squad and the Westchester Knicks. Nevertheless, he’s a talented cat to keep around. Congratulations, Charlie!