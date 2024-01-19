2024 All-Star: Brunson and Randle need your help. Vote today!

Another week, another return of All-Star game votes, another upset in the Knickerbocker universe.

The NBA released the final tally of votes ahead of Saturday’s fan-voting deadline and both New York Knicks in contention for a nod, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, made the top-10 cut in the East but still find themselves ways behind their main competitors for a starting gig and could face an ultimate snub if things don’t improve—quickly.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/fyGeQXgEhH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 18, 2024

Less than a month from the 2024 All-Star Game, which will be played in Indianapolis, Brunson ranked sixth among ECF guards while Randle ranked ninth among ECF frontcourt players.

It’s the same slot for Brunson while Randle dropped one position, falling for his prior rank of eighth among players at his position.

Brunson’s main contention comes from Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton, Hawks PG Trae Young, 76ers PG Tyrese Maxey, Cavs SG Donovan Mitchell, and Bucks PG Damian Lillard, all of them currently above JB in the eyes of NBA fans across the world.

Said fans still have two days to keep submitting votes, with their ballots worth 3x today, Friday, Jan. 19 ahead of tomorrow’s final voting deadline.

As much as 50 percent of the total All-Star starters' votes will be assigned to the fans, with the remainder 50 percent of votes split evenly between players and media.

Randle was never going to make the starting lineup with Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics SF Jayson Tatum, and Sixers C Joel Embiid all but locked into those three slots. That said, he’s now also facing a very serious possibility of missing out entirely on the ASW event and instead spending a bunch of days vacationing in Cancun.

JR will need to trump at least a couple or three of Kristaps Porzingis, Bam Adebayo, and Paolo Banchero and then rely on coaches and fellow players around the Association to give him their votes if he wants to make it to Indianapolis in the mid-February festivities.

But you know what? There is still time for you to help these two New York Knicks living legends, so you better lose no time and go smash that Vote button and cast a ballot filled full of Knickerbocker players before it’s too late

Also, East vs. West matchups are making a return next month with no more captain silliness baked into the ASG. Yay!

Did I mention you can (should, must) go and Vote? Worth 3x today, deadline tomorrow, don’t miss out!