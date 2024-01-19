Latest HoopsHype Intel on Knicks trade deadline strategy

HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto grabbed his keyboard tight on Thursday, Jan. 18, and wrote a comprehensive column touching on most NBA rumors that have popped up in the past few days and hours providing some new information ahead of the trade deadline coming on Feb. 8.

As reported by multiple sources of late and covered by our own Russell Richardson yesterday, the Knicks are “actively looking to move Quentin Grimes” ahead of the trade deadline.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Dallas Mavericks. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports that the Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks have expressed interest in Grimes, still 23 years old and known around the league as a 3-and-D player with upside—even though he’s surely been tanking his stock of late.

The Atlanta Hawks could increase their interest in acquiring Grimes if they trade Dejounte Murray away before the deadline, whether he goes to New York or elsewhere (most probably to the Los Angeles Lakers).

Grimes is averaging around 7 PPG on 40% shooting as well as fewer than 2 RPG and a bit over 1 APG in 20 MPG. He’s regressed all across the board compared to his breakout 2022-23 season, which might make it difficult for the Knicks to get rid of him in exchange for someone who can truly move the needle this or next season. One thing is clearer each passing day, and that’s the fact that Grimes’ days (or his chances and touches, at the very least) in New York are numbered as long as head coach Tom Thibodeau is on MSG’s sideline.

Michael Scotto reported that the Knicks are trying to move Grimes in a trade package built around the youngster that would also include Evan Fournier and a first-round pick as a baseline. Grimes and Fournier combine for a little over $20 million in salary this season with the former entering the final year of his deal next campaign and Fournier operating under an expiring deal (with a team option for next season, however).

It’s also worth noting that the Knicks own more draft capital than most NBA teams, so the EF+QG+1st is only a package to get conversations started more than something the franchise is unwilling to improve/increase if a good opportunity arises and a targeted player becomes available.

According to Scotto, however, the Knicks “aren’t in a rush to push their chips all in at this time,” mainly when it comes to trading for Murray of the Hawks. not solely focused on immediate transactions.

Scotto adds that New York is “considering waiting until the offseason” considering “another star could potentially become available.” The main reason for that, says Scotto, is “the recent success the Knicks have had following the OG Anunoby acquisition.”

Per sources feeding information to HoopsHype, the Knicks are in the market for a guard and a power forward. Scotto specifically name-dropped Hornets G Terry Rozier, Blazers G Malcolm Brogdon, and former Thibodeau favorite and Pistons G/F Alec Burks as the main players on the Knicks radar with less than three weeks before the Feb. 8 deadline.

When it comes to Murray, just in case the Knicks want to explore that potential trade, the Hawks are reportedly seeking “at least two first-round picks.” On top of that, Atlanta “is not looking to take back salary past this season,” per sources talking to HoopsHype.

Finally, Scotte revealed that “[NBA] executives believe Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon is more likely to be dealt than [Jerami] Grant if Portland makes a trade at the deadline since he’s considered less expensive to acquire,” with those same people thinking Portland would be willing to flip Brogdon for “a first-round pick and salary filler.”