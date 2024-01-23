Knicks Bulletin: Update on Hartenstein, Thibs’ advice for Grimes, Randle on Nets

The New York Knicks are crossing the bridge on Tuesday to face the Nets in Brooklyn for the second time this season currently boasting a perfect 2-0 record in this year’s inter-city series.

Thibs’ Boys skipped practice on Sunday but they went back to work on Monday, speaking to reporters watching live on location after practice.

The Knicks opted not to make Quentin Grimes—who is smacked right in the middle of all rumors related to New York ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline—available, but coach Tom Thibodeau, All-Star Julius Randle, and rotational big man Jericho Sims sat at the podium and offered some answers when asked about different topics by those at the Tarrytown facilities.

Here is all we’ve heard from the protagonists in the past few hours.

Thibs has jokes



Q: "Do you get to enjoy [the Knicks' success], go to a restaurant and enjoy people talking to you?"



Thibs: "I hate people"

Tom Thibodeau

On enjoying life and conversations with fellow New Yorkers...

“I hate people!”

On Isaiah Hartenstein's ankle injury and status ahead of Tuesday’s game...

“[No X-rays], just medical treatment.”

“Sore foot, we’ll see where he is [on Tuesday]. [He didn’t practice], just watched film.”

On having to rely on Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, and Randle/OG at the five if I-Hart misses time...

“I love the depth that we have in that position.”

“Precious played really well in the last game. We always have the option of Julius for some minutes at the ‘5’ as well as OG.”

On Hartenstein's impact on the Knicks season after getting the starting gig...

“Mitch goes out and everyone thinks what’s going to happen. And [Hartenstein] stepped right in and it was good and very positive,” Thibodeau said. “Jericho did a good job filling in, as well and he got injured. Now Precious is in there. It’s next guy, just be ready. If you are not in the rotation, you never know when that time comes. When it comes, you have to be ready to go and perform well.”

On trade rumors involving Quentin Grimes...

“I think where we are today, the popularity of the game is so huge. You add in not only the media, but also social media, all different aspects and everyone talking about it. It’s a byproduct of the society we live in today, but don’t get caught up. Whether it’s praise, criticism or speculation, it doesn’t matter. The only thing that really matters is what you think and what we think. That’s it.”

“For every 100 trades that get talked about, one gets done. Stick to your routine, block out all the outside stuff, lock into what is in front of you, let the basketball be your focus.”

On the second unit and adapting to roster changes (trades and injuries)...

“I thought our bench really played well [Saturday]—we started the game slowly against Toronto—and they came in and gave us a big spark. Triggering off our defense to get some easy buckets, that’s been huge.”

“Then, it’s been a little choppy cause you have guys who go out [with injuries]. [Also], any time you have a trade in-season like we did, there’s going to be an adjustment period, particularly with who came in and who went out, we impacted both units.”

Jericho Sims is asked if he gets texts from friends and family after he plays:



"No, nobody likes me"

Jericho Sims

On getting text from family and friends after the last game...

“No, nobody likes me.”

On sitting at the end of the bench on a daily basis and not enjoying much playing time...

“I’m kind of used to it by now. Every day I’m going through my same routine as if I was to play. That’s the approach you have to take every day when you come in.”

On having the chance of playing big minutes going forward with both the starting and backup center injured...

“Every day is an opportunity. Every time you get in a game, it’s a chance to play and go all out. So I’m excited about all that.

On dealing with his low-level role as a borderline rotation player...

“The challenge of it is going down to the Garden and then having to sit through it. And the next day is pretty much your day to train.”

Julius Randle

On playing eight of the next 10 games at MSG...

“The most important (stretch of games this season).”

“Some people take their foot off the gas. For us, we want to turn it up and head into the [All-Star] break strong.

On the Knicks vs. Nets rivalry...

“I’ll leave that for the fans to debate, but it’s definitely always a different atmosphere and energy when we do play them.”

On games played at Brooklyn feeling “close to a home game”...

“Yeah, absolutely. [Fans] definitely know how to show up when we play in Brooklyn, for sure”

On the players and Thibs having to come up with solutions having Mitch and Hartenstein out...

“We got to just be all hands on deck. Everybody’s got to step up and do a little more together collectively as a team... It takes everybody.”

Jalen Brunson

On scoring floaters effortlessly and with gusto...

“It’s the basketball gods. I think I have decent touch. The ball hits the rim. It’s at an angle where it hits soft and it kind of goes in.”