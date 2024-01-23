P&T Player of the Week for January 14-20: Jalen Brunson

Another full week of Knicks basketball has led to a whirlwind of takeaways.

In four games (all at home), the Knicks trudged their way to a 3-1 record. The festivities got started with a visit from the Orlando Magic on Monday night. A Brunson-less Knicks were unable to get anything going on offense, however, and folded late resulting in a five point loss.

Despite the slow start, it was smooth sailing from there on out. Brunson returned the following game against the Rockets and it showed, as the Knicks cruised to a 109-94 victory. A concerningly competitive game against the Wizards the following night may have sounded some alarms, but New York was still able to escape with the win.

The week was capped with some old friends coming to town; the return of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. A huge second half saw the Knicks pull away and win by 26.

As per usual, the player who made the biggest impact this week was none other than Jalen Brunson.

Brunson’s absence was notable at the beginning of the week, as the Knicks failed to eclipse the century mark, finishing with only 94 points on the night. That hasn’t happened to them since November 13th.

His return was marked by stellar play. On Wednesday vs. the Rockets, he posted 30 points, three rebounds, and seven assists on 11-21 shooting (4-9 3PT).

The following night, he one-upped himself with a MASSIVE performance down the stretch against Washington. 41 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and an unreal performance down the stretch to will the Knicks to victory.

Top it all off with 38 points, five boards, and nine assists on Saturday night vs. the Raptors, and you’ve earned yourself a POTW award, my friend.

This happens night in and night out. There are rumors swirling that Brunson could be starting in the ASG, and as a Knicks fan, the man deserves it. Wow. Don’t take these games for granted, everyone.

In these three games, he averaged 36.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. He shot better than 50% from the field in each game, over 45% from three, and ended as a +44.

Years of clamoring for a point guard have finally come to an end. We’ve found our guy, and when it’s all said and done, he’ll be remembered as one of the greatest basketball players Madison Square Garden has ever served as a home to.