Game Thread: New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, January 23, 2024

The New York Knicks (26-17) face their cross-town rivals the Brooklyn Nets (17-25) tonight at the Barclays Center. Led by Mikal Bridges (21.4 PPG), the Nets are on the ropes, having won only two of their last ten contests. For the Knicks, Jericho Sims is expected to start for the injured iron man, Isaiah Hartenstein.

Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT. This is your game thread. This is Nets Daily. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Treat each other with respect, please. And go Knicks!