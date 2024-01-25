Game Thread: Knicks vs Nuggets, January 25, 2024

The reigning champion Denver Nuggets (31-14) visit Madison Square Garden tonight to test the New York Knicks (27-17). Two-time MVP Nikola Jokić leads the Nugs with 26.2 points, 12 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. As of this writing, the Knicks’ center Isaiah Hartenstein is listed as questionable with Achilles tendinopathy and third-stringer Jericho Sims is set to start.

Eat your Wheaties, Knicks. Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG Network. This is your game thread. This is Denver Stiffs. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Express yourselves, but respectfully, please. And go Knicks!