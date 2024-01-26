Knicks Bulletin: Randle and Brunson on winning, All-Star talk, Nuggets on Bruce Brown...

The New York Knicks faced the reigning champions on Thursday and the hosts were so good that the visitors would have loved to leave MSG by the end of the third quarter—no Nuggets starter logged a single minute in the final stanza.

New York beat Denver 122-84, limited the Nuggets to their lowest-scoring outing since the day I turned 26 (Jan. 13, 2018, at San Antonio, what a coincidence!), and turned a sour day in which Jalen Brunson got snubbed from starting at the upcoming ASG into a day to celebrate as the Knicks trounced the no. 1 contender to lift the chip.

Here is everything the protagonists (and other personalities) said before and after Thursday’s game.

Tom Thibodeau

On OG Anunoby’s outing against the Nuggets and his ever-improving contributions to the team...

“He’s finding a good rhythm, making really good decisions, getting downhill. He’s making a lot of good plays for us.”

On dealing with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic...

“Jokic is [unique], he’s a load to deal with. MVP candidate every year. It’s not just what he’s doing—it’s what he’s bringing out of his team as well.”

“Very unique. Very skilled. Tough, smart. Very gifted passer, playmaker. He can beat you with the shot, the dribble, the post, the pass. Decision-making is very unique. And then it’s a lot more than just that. Well-balanced on offense and defense.”

“Oftentimes there’s going to be switching. We have a lot of confidence in OG’s ability to guard every position on the floor. For that matter, a guy like Josh Hart does the same. That gives us versatility. We’ll be stretching where Julius [Randle] will have him as well. And so, you can defend him great and he still has the ability to make the play and the shot. It will require everyone working together and trying to make him work for things.”

On Josh Hart’s defensive chops and contributions to the team outside of scoring...

“For example, at the end of the Brooklyn game, just the hustle. It was a great hustle play. Sprint back, block a shot. OG is sprinting with him. He blocks a shot. Then they save the ball and we get a layup on the other end. Those things are hard to measure. Those are great hustle plays.”

“If you look at his line, it’s not going to stand out and grab you. I say this all the time about net rating per 48. Not in a given game because it’s not all telling when you look at it. But over a period, it is significant and it does tell you something. When you look at his net rating over the course of the season, you see how much he stands out.”

On the narrative about the Knicks only beating sub-.500 teams but struggling against contenders...

“It’s easy to sit there and say this. Oftentimes people don’t look at context. What were the circumstances? Were they road games? Were they back-to-backs? Were people out?

“We also have some great wins. We’re going to challenge every night. I don’t look at a game like we should win this one. There are always factors. So what do the numbers tell you? I ask you guys to dig into it. If you do that, you’ll see.”

On Jalen Brunson’s chances at getting named to the All-Star game for the first time in his career...

“We know the impact [Brunson] has. I think he’s deserving. I think Julius Randle is very deserving. I think it’s unique what we have with both of those guys, especially with what they do every day.”

“The hard thing about the All-Star Game is there’s a lot of guys who are having great years and are very deserving. That’s what makes it fun for everyone to debate it. There’s the vote and then the coaches will pick the other players. That’s when it becomes really difficult because you don’t want to leave anyone out who’s deserving.”

On Isaiah Hartenstein’s status ahead of Saturday’s matinee against Miami...

“[Hartenstein is] just not quite there yet. It’s really a pain tolerance at this time and this point. When he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. It’s just day-to-day. He was a lot better today and we’ll see where he is tomorrow. And go from there.”

“Injuries are part of the game. Next guy get in there and get the job done.”

Jalen Brunson

On the winning a game against the Denver Nuggets and the champions playing their worst game of the season...

“We definitely played well. Give us credit on how we played today. But that’s a really good team out there and they had an off night.”

On dunking the rock and turning the Garden into a crazy cauldron while beating the reigning champs...

“It’s just a little bit of circumstance how we play that night. A win’s a win. We win by 40, we win by four, it doesn’t matter.”

On OG Anunoby’s steady improvement and all-around contributions...

“He’s getting more and more comfortable. He played really well tonight. He was aggressive on both sides of the ball. That’s the OG we got, the OG we saw playing against him. And he’s doing it in a Knicks uniform.”

On Damian Lillard beating him to the All-Star game starting nod and making his first ASG...

“Congrats to Damian Lillard. That’s it. Dame is deserving.”

“The most important thing is how we handle business night in and night out. Obviously, it’s an individual goal but I wouldn’t be in that position or have that opportunity if it wasn’t for my teammates and the coaches.”

On Donte DiVincenzo rating his dunk 1 out of 10...

“I just think I’ll keep everything to myself... and wait for the right moment.“

Donte DiVincenzo

On Jalen Brunson’s dunk...

“It was weak—it was like... 1.“

OG Anunoby

On beating a legitimate squad so thoroughly...

“It was a good feeling. That was a great team win. We played hard, we had a great game plan and we went out and executed it.”

On the Knicks squad, even missing two key players (centers Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein) with injuries...

“We’re a really talented team and we went out and we showed that tonight.”

On his smooth adaptation to New York and his impossibly positive net impact on the Knicks results...

“That’s always what I wanted to do. I expect it. I expect to make a difference.”

On playing with the second unit depending on Thibs’ rotations...

“Just trying to be aggressive. Watching games I’ve noticed I haven’t been as aggressive as I should’ve been, asI could have been—passing up shots... I’m just trying to be aggressive. I think that carries over to everyone when I’m trying to being aggressive, playing with force.”

On the team’s outlook going forward as players come back from injuries...

“Whenever we get guys back—Isaiah, Mitch—it’ll be even better. They’re great players, they’re monsters back there, both of them. We’re really good.”

Julius Randle

On beating Denver leading wire to wire without even a single tie throughout the game...

“We just executed start to finish. We played strong with the lead and were able to sustain it and build as the game went on.”

On the significance of beating a bonafide contender so resolutely...

“I ain’t gonna lie to you, bro, it’s regular season. I could care less. I just like the fact that we won first and foremost. We don’t want to be on that end. We’re building the right habits. But for me, it only matters in April.”

Josh Hart

On Jalen Brunson failing to earn a starting spot in the All-Star game...

“Yeah. F-cking loser.”

On whether or not he should be considered a forward and deal with bigger players on defense...

“F-ck no. I’m a guard.”

On adapting to his new, lower-usage role this season...

“Yeah, it took me 40 games. It’s a process. Obviously, it’s not something I thought it was going to be like entering the year. But it’s where we’re at.

“It’s just you got to sacrifice and do some of that. Just be cool with whatever the team needs whether I like it or not.”

“Things can change, you never know. But that’s kind of what they needed me to do and kind of like, all right I’ll do it.”

On adapting to playing an energizing role coming off the bench...

“Still trying to find spots. Pretty similar in terms of position and those kinds of things but right now I’m just not worrying about any of that, about anything I can’t control. Just focusing on going out there and playing. Playing with energy. Playing fast.”

Quentin Grimes

On the trade talk involving him and how it's affecting his approach to the game...

"I’ve kind of been in trade rumors since my rookie year. So I just try to come in every day, do my job, be professional. Every time I step on the court, just give it 100 percent. Rumors are going to happen. I just step on the court and try to do everything to help this team win."

"Come in and try to block out distractions as much as you can. People are going to talk all the time on social media and all that. But (I’ll) come in, lock in on the game plan for whoever we’re playing, try to get better every day, just try to block the noise, contribute to any way I can every time, every game."

On having a bounceback game against the champion Nuggets of all opponents...

"It feels good. I feel like any time I get the opportunity to have the ball in my hands a little bit more and kind of play freely, I kind of make the most of it. That’s what I did tonight. That’s just what I’m just going to try to continue to do every time I step on the court as long as I’m here."

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets player)

On the Nuggets no-show performance on Thursday...

“They were just more aggressive. One team basically on the floor today. We were not there today.”

Mike Malone (Denver Nuggets head coach)

On OG Anunoby’s impact on the Knicks game since arriving in New York...

“There’s a reason the crowd was chanting ‘OG.’ He was outstanding. They’re 11–2 with him in the lineup now.”

“[Anunoby] brings defense, he brings offense, he brings toughness, he brings physicality. He and the rest of the guys in the New York Knick uniforms tonight … were terrific from beginning to end. So give them a lot of credit for protecting their home court.”

“The numbers that jump out are that they’re 11–2 since they traded for him and they have the No. 1 defense in that time period. I’m sure Tom is pretty excited to get a guy like OG who can guard one through five, who’s a winner, another guy that you have immense respect for on both ends of the court.”

On the Knicks winning ways even having to endure injuries and a shallow bench...

“Right now, they’re a little banged up with their bigs. But Thibs does a great job and their team has an identity. When you have a Jalen Brunson and a Julius Randle, you know you’re going to be in for a dogfight.”

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets player)

On former teammate and current Toronto Raptors player Bruce Brown...

“Coach [Michael Malone] called him the Swiss Army knife—I think that’s spot-on.”

”[Brown] can bring it up. He can get to the rim. He can shoot it enough. He can defend their best player. Run in transition. Put him where you [need] him kind of guy.”

“He can do just a little bit of everything.”

Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets player)

On former teammate and current Toronto Raptors player Bruce Brown...

“He can do all those things at a high level. He’s a good player when it comes to the playoffs. He fits anywhere.”