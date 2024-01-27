Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Miami Heat, January 27, 2024

Last year’s Finals loser the Miami Heat (24-21) visit Madison Square Garden today to battle the New York Knicks (28-17). The Heat seek to bounce back from a 33-point beatdown by Beantown; the Knicks most recently leveled the defending champion Denver Nuggets by 38 points. Miami has lost five in a row; New York has won five straight.

Tip off is 3:00 p.m. EST on ABC. This is your game thread. This is Hot Hot Hoops. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Behave yo’selves. And go Knicks!