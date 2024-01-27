Knicks Bulletin: Jalen Brunson opens up, OG Anunoby’s impact, All-Star snubs...

The Knicks are entering Saturday’s matchup against the Miami Heat riding the longest game-winning streak in the league at five consecutive victories. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder are boasting a similar streak, and no other team in the Eastern Conference has more than three consecutive dubs through Friday.

Winners of eight of their last 10 games and 11 of their last 13 (all played this calendar year), no. 4 New York (28-17) will host no. 7 Miami (24-21) after losing to the Heat in last year’s ECSF but beating them as recently as November in an In-Season Tournament game.

Here is what Thibs, a few Knicks players, and some other personalities covering the league have said about the team in the past few hours after New York demolished the reigning champs on Thursday.

Tom Thibodeau

On OG Anunoby helping the team and the rest of the Knicks boosting OG’s production...

“Well, I think it’s two-fold. I think it’s what OG brings to the team but it’s also what the guys here are bringing to him. When you get everyone invested in each other, good things come from that.”

On overlooking underdog opponents following the beatdown of Denver...

“I know for you guys, that’s something [that we beat the defending champs]. You let up just a little bit, everyone tends to look at a schedule like, ‘You should win this game.’ No, there’s no, ‘You should win.’ You have to earn your wins. You can’t overlook anybody. The challenge is to continue to build and not feel good about yourself.”

Jalen Brunson

On beating the Nuggets on the final matchup of a five-game road trip for Denver...

“That’s a really good team. I think we caught them on a bad night. Not typical of them. But a win’s a win.”

On Anunoby’s plus/minus numbers and skill set...

“It’s pretty wild. I can’t say anything besides he’s always doing the right things out there, doing the right things on both sides of the ball.”

“He makes life a lot easier. He can switch one through five. It looks effortless when he plays out there defensively. So what he’s been able to do has been special.”

On the Knicks' outlook for the second half of the season...

“I think we’re a decent defensive team. I think we have a long ways away to be the best. As long as we’re chipping away and not being complacent that’s a good place to be.”

On if he has learned to hate Miami already...

“Definitely.”

On the Miami Heat organization and Heat Culture...

“I have so much respect for them, all the players over there, the coaching staff. But when we go up head-to-head, we’re ready to get after it. Losing to them last year definitely didn’t sit well.”

On not generating enough attention to be voted into the All-Star starting five...

“Truly, I just don’t care. I was always looked over. I don’t really worry about what people say. I just gotta go out there and just continue to prove myself right, that I belong.”

On reaching his actual, All-Star-bound level of play as a pro...

“I’ve always dreamt of being able to lead a team, lead a franchise, being able to do things on winning teams. I didn’t think it’d be like this. In this city, this organization, my dad [Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson] on the bench. He’s always around. Former [Villanova] teammates with me. To say I thought this was gonna happen, I’d be lying to you.”

Josh Hart

On the Knicks not having reached their full potential yet and keeping their feet on the ground...

“I think we’re really good, but we gotta continue to get better. If we get too happy after game 45 or whatever, it doesn’t mean anything.”

Miles McBride

On the stout defense played by the New York Knicks in 2024...

“Everybody on the team takes pride in not getting scored on.”

On not getting too high on the current run of positive results...

“We haven’t even hit All-Star break. But I don’t see why we can’t do great things, as long as we just stay together and just prepare, like we have been doing.”

OG Anunoby

On if these Knicks can keep leveling up as the season advances...

“I think so. I think we’re getting better and better every day, every practice, every stretch we have to pull practices together. The longer we’re together the more we’ll get used to each other and figure out tendencies and just figure out how we’re going to play.”

On his instant impact on the Knicks play and record, with New York going 11-2 in January...

“Did I know this would happen? When I came I wasn’t even thinking about it. I was just trying to get acclimated. But happy it is happening.”

“Whenever we get guys back, Isaiah, Mitch, it’ll be even better. They’re great players. They’ll help out even more. Because just playing them in the past, knowing they’re monsters back there, both of them. So it’ll be really good.”

Julius Randle

On the team putting together a near-impeccable record since adding OG Anunoby...

“It’s great. It’s more about us building the correct habits. Don’t want to get too high or too low, so keep improving.”

On OG slowly but surely adapting to the team and improving his production nightly...

“It just seems like he’s always in the right place [at the right time]. The thing I liked today was [that] OG was aggressive. He’s starting to figure it out for sure. He’s starting to pick his spots, like when he waved me off, I’m like ‘just f-cking go.’ Just hoop. We’ll figure it out. I like him being in an aggressive mindset, coming off of dribble handoffs, and I think his shooting [helps us].”

On keeping the head down and working toward the greater goal of winning in the playoffs...

”I ain’t gonna lie to you, bro, it’s regular season. I could care less. I just like the fact that we won, first and foremost. We don’t want to be on that end. We’re building the right habits. But for me, it only matters in April.”

On the Knicks front office pulling off sublime trades every year...

“It’s a credit to our front office. Any time we have made a trade midseason like that, the person coming in—a couple years ago it was Derrick Rose who came in and gave us a boost. J-Hart came in last year and gave us a boost. Now we’ve got OG.

“They’ve got a great knack for finding pieces that come in and fit seamlessly, just kickstart our team, get us going, get us a little bit of extra juice. They’ve been amazing at that for sure.”

Bobby Marks (ESPN Analyst)

On Jalen Brunson’s All-Star snub...

“I saw [Damian] Lillard (in the ASG starting lineup) and I was like ‘Lillard? How did Lillard all of a sudden sneak in here?’ Certainly, I thought Brunson deserved to be there, and he’ll get selected as a reserve. You know what you’re getting from him every night he’s on the court.”

Stephen A. Smith (TV personality)

On the Knicks making a deep postseason run...

“I think the New York Knicks can make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.”