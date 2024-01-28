Julius Randle out indefinitely with dislocated shoulder, MRI results coming

New York Knicks forward and two-time All-Star Julius Randle suffered a dislocated right shoulder in the game against the Miami Heat on Saturday at Madison Square Garden and for now, he's out indefinitely pending more conclusive results of his upcoming MRI.

Julius Randle has suffered an apparent right shoulder injury and will NOT return to tonight's game.



Wishing Randle the best pic.twitter.com/tohr84V3hp — Knicks Fan TV (@KnicksFanTv) January 27, 2024

The injury took place with a meager 4:27 minutes left to play, the Knicks leading by 17 points and following a collision with rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the first game played by the latter after missing six straight of late—all of them Heat losses.

The Knicks won the game 125-109, but the impact of this injury can end up amounting to an ugly loss in the grand scheme of things.

Randle was unable to continue the game nor shoot the freebies he earned on that play. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, when asked about the injury, said he was “Very” concerned about it. Thibodeau also mentioned, “[Randle] is a warrior. And so, any time someone walks back, you know it’s something. I don’t wanna speculate until we have the information.”

An MRI was scheduled for Randle on late Saturday to assess the injury’s severity, with results expected through Sunday.

League sources confirm that there was nothing of significance found on the x-ray of Julius Randle’s right shoulder, as @wojespn said. That’s left people cautiously optimistic that Randle avoided a significant injury but they won’t know anything definitive until results of the MRI — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 28, 2024

Jalen Brunson commented on the injury, saying, “You don’t want to see that from anybody, especially (with) the way he’s been playing. He means a lot to us.”

Randle has yet to miss a game this season. The Knicks are in sole possession of the no. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record following Saturday's slate of games.

This season, Randle is averaging 24 PPG shooting 47.2 percent from the field, and adding around 9 RPG and 5 APG to that scoring outcome. If Randle misses extended time and with New York not having a natural PF backup after trading Obi Toppin away last summer, the only solution the Knicks will be forced to use is slotting OG Anunoby at the power forward position while moving Josh Hart to the starting lineup on a small forward role.

Other than that, it'd take Thibodeau using both Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa at the five and four positions respectively, though it's hard to see that happening.

No, Evan Fournier is not playing.

We'll update this story when more information about the injury gets released by the Knicks.