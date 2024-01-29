 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 PM, January 29

The Knicks set to reveal new starting lineup in game against the hapless Hornets.

By Russell Richardson
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Knicks (29-17) briefly interrupt their homestand with a jaunt down to North Carolina to face the Charlotte Hornets (10-34). All eyes will be on the starting lineup, to see who’s shifted with Julius Randle sidelined by injury. Another player you won’t see tonight: OG Anunoby, scratched with right elbow inflammation.

Beware: Kyle Lowry, recently traded to Charlotte, might try to smuggle himself onto the flight back to NYC. Tip off is 7:00 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is At the Hive. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be good like E.T. And go Knicks!

