Game Thread: New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 PM, January 29

Tonight, the New York Knicks (29-17) briefly interrupt their homestand with a jaunt down to North Carolina to face the Charlotte Hornets (10-34). All eyes will be on the starting lineup, to see who’s shifted with Julius Randle sidelined by injury. Another player you won’t see tonight: OG Anunoby, scratched with right elbow inflammation.

Beware: Kyle Lowry, recently traded to Charlotte, might try to smuggle himself onto the flight back to NYC. Tip off is 7:00 p.m. EST on MSG.