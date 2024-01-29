Breaking: Knicks optimistic Randle will miss weeks, not months

All of us have anxiously awaited a diagnosis on Julius Randle’s shoulder since Saturday’s bittersweet win over the Heat, and while we haven’t gotten an exact timetable yet, we did all release a collective sigh of relief as we got a very positive update today.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks are "optimistic that his absence will be measured in weeks and not months."

As testing continues on Knicks All-Star F Julius Randle’s right shoulder, indications are optimistic that his absence will be measured in weeks and not months, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2024

Randle has been playing maybe the basketball of his career, averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists per game, while shooting 47.2% from the floor, so any extended absence by Randle will obviously be felt. That being said, this is still pretty good news considering how severe the injury looked when it first took place.

Now, as Wojnarowski stated, testing is still being and things could take an unexpected turn. But for the Knicks, who have been very quiet and careful with what gets leaked under Leon Rose, to let this out, there has to be at least some confidence within the Knicks organization that they dodged a bullet.