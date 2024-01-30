Breaking: Knicks sign utility man Taj Gibson to 10-day deal

Surprise, surprise, look who’s back! None other than Taj!

He’s back! Free agent F/C Taj Gibson is signing a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/uaz5H876sh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2024

With Mitchell Robinson out for most of the season (if not the full season, including playoffs) and Julius Randle expected to miss in the range of weeks to months going forward, the Knicks have reportedly signed veteran forward/center/utilityman/assistant coach Taj Gibson to a 10-day deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN via Priority Sports agency.

The Knicks already signed Gibson back on Dec. 13 when Mitch went down injured and there was a glaring need for reinforcements in the paint as the trade with Toronto was still around two weeks from taking place.

Gibson appeared in 10 games through December before he got officially waived on Jan. 7. During his brief tenure with the organization earlier this season, Gibson averaged 1.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, one assist, and one block per game apiece to go with 0.5 SPG in nearly 10 MPG.

The veteran topped at 15 minutes of playing time in a couple of games last December, first against Milwaukee on Christmas Day and then again at Orlando four days later.

When his departure was announced earlier this month, Gibson floated the possibility of joining the coaching ranks of an NBA franchise, perhaps teasing his return to New York in an assistant coach role along with Thibs.

We’re, at least, one step closer to that scenario now that he’s officially back and signed as a member of the organization. Haslem-like role, anyone?

Here’s a little excerpt from my Jan. 8 post about Gibson’s exit from New York.

Back when he signed with the franchise last month to play an ancillary rotational role as a backup center, Gibson said that he was “still considering [coaching],” although only in “the right situation.” He highlighted the current Knicks’ coaching staff as an ideal one for him to eventually join if he decides to call it quits and transition into a coaching role. “I want to be somewhere where I can learn, brighten my future,” Gibson said on Dec. 15. “This is a bright spot for me, being around the coaching staff who I can learn from. … Here I’m so locked into the coaching staff. They basically taught me how to be a pro. It only fits right where I can learn, just fall right into place.”

Play now, coach later? Whatever the case, welcome back (again), Taj!