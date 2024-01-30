Donte’s Peak

Shooters shoot, and that’s what Donte DiVincenzo has been doing at a remarkable rate lately. DDV is having a career year this season, his seventh season since joining the league and the first with the Knicks, and there could be even more success on the horizon. It’s amazing how in a New York minute a player could find himself going from a player fighting for minutes to a team leader. At the onset of the season, DDV found himself in a reserve role for the Knicks, sharing backup guard responsibilities with Immanuel Quickley. During the Knicks season opener vs. Boston, DDV remained scoreless in a mere 15 minutes of play. Quickley however excelled with 24 points in 28 minutes, and starting shooting guard Quentin Grimes contributed 11 points in 23 minutes. Despite DDV’s improved performance in the Knicks’ second game against the Hawks with 16 points in 20 minutes, his slow start persisted over the subsequent eight games. In the first 11 games of the season, DDV averaged just 7 points per game and surpassed the 25 minute mark on the court just once.

Fast forward to December 30th in Indianapolis, the first game after the trade that sent Quickley to Toronto. Donte’ had himself a career night erupting for 38 points with seven three-pointers in 35 minutes of play as a starter. Since stepping into the role of starting shooting guard on December 8 and never looking back, DDV has seen less than 20 minutes just eight times over the past 27 games and has more than double his scoring output. With DDV’s mid-season resurgence along with the acquisition of Anunoby, the Knicks have been playing on cruise control losing just two times since the ball dropped to ring in 2024.

While many critics attribute the recent success of the Knicks to the contributions of Anunoby and Jalen Brunson, the statistics undeniably reveal that Donte DiVincenzo has played a pivotal role during this impressive run. Since the start of the new year, DDV has maintained an average of 14.4 points per game, hitting over three three-pointers per game, and scoring in double-figures in 13 of the last 14 games, including 28 points with five threes in 42 minutes of play during last night’s 113-92 victory over Charlotte.

When Julius Randle suffered a shoulder injury over the weekend, Knicks fans found themselves questioning how the team would compensate for Randle’s absence in the upcoming weeks. The short answer was a rotation between Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Precious Achiuwa, however that plan hit a bump in the road last night when Anunoby was pulled prior to last night’s game due to elbow inflammation just one hour before tipoff. Heading into tonight, OG is listed as a game time decision.

Regardless of whether OG plays tonight or not, the three aforementioned players were expected to address the Knicks defensive and rebounding needs. Randle’s injury though also meant the loss of their second-leading scorer and Jalen Brunson’s partner in crime. With Randle sidelined, DiVincenzo now has the opportunity to step into the role of Jalen Brunson’s “Robin” over the next few weeks. Displaying a consistently hot hand since December, DDV has emerged as one of the most dependable players for the Knicks. What initially seemed uncertain for DDV’s role within the team’s rotation at the beginning of the season has transformed into an opportunity for him to become one of the Knicks’ leaders as they enter the second half of the season. Keep on shooting Agent 0.