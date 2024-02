The New York Knicks (31-17) welcome the Indiana Pacers (27-21) to Madison Square Garden for their biggest test since Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder.

Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Indy Cornrows. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be constructive, not destructive. And go Knicks!