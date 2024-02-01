Congratulations to Tom Thibodeau, the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for January

Win basketball games and people take notice. If your team wins 14 of 16 games, your achievements just might be honored by the NBA.

Today, the New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for January.

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. pic.twitter.com/Ve6QEh4TPp — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 1, 2024

In their most successful January since 1994, Thibodeau’s Knicks (31-17) steamrolled the competition. Even their losses were close; both were by only four points.

The arrival of utility man OG Anunoby at the start of the year yielded immediate benefits for New York. But the month was not without adversity. Center Isaiah Hartenstein missed two games due to Achilles tendinopathy, but the Knicks didn’t miss a beat. Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder in a game against the Miami Heat, and Precious Achiuwa has been the next man up, filling in admirably. This team is built to win, which is a credit to both its players and especially the hard work of its coach.

Thibs shares the honor with the Western Conference Coach of the Month, Tyronn Lue, whose Clippers went 12-3.

Congrats Thibs! Now let’s go beat those Pacers!