Knicks sign veteran Taj Gibson to second 10-day contract

The New York Knicks are signing veteran Taj Gibson to a second 10-day contract, according to Ian Begley of SNY via Mark Bartelstein (Gibson’s agent) of Priority Sports. An official announcement should arrive at some point before Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers at MSG.

Taj Gibson will sign his next 10-day deal with the Knicks on Saturday ahead of Knicks-Pacers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports says. So the short-handed Knicks will have Gibson against the Pacers. @FredKatz first on the agreement. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2024

Gibson has appeared in 13 games for the Knicks already after signing two deals with the franchise last December and then at the end of January. He’s only averaged 10.2 MPG in which he’s logged 1.2 PPG, 1.8 RPG, and 0.5 APG. More than anything, Taj has served as a warm body for coach Tom Thibodeau to have around and give some minutes while resting the main big men.

As we discussed on Friday, this decision is interesting because of a few different things.

Gibson’s first 10-day deal with New York expired following Thursday’s game against Dallas. He could only sign another similar deal, which he’s now seemingly done.

Per Hoops Rumors, Gibson will earn a $183,704 salary in the next 10 days and three games, and if the Knicks want to retain Gibson beyond the All-Star break—when the contract will expire—they’ll need to offer a rest-of-season deal to the veteran.

That’s not the most worrying of things considering New York has two roster spots open even with Gibson in tow, so there is still room for the Knicks to add some veteran through the buyout market between now and March 1.

That date marks the day in which players can be cut and still be signed while being eligible to appear in the postseason. It’s not that the Knicks will find a starter in the next few days that way, but you never know whose name will pop up in the market all of a sudden. (We have a piece coming later today converging some interesting options already available or expected to be bought out)

Speaking in his postgame press conference after Thursday’s loss to Dallas, Tom Thibodeau was asked about Gibson’s expiring contract.

“It’s obvious [I’d like him back]. He’s been terrific. On any team, at any time, he’s a great addition. So I’m hopeful,” Thibodeau said. “Leon [Rose] will get everything and we’ll always do what’s best for the team. But everyone in the organization loves him and has an appreciation for him.”

Gibson himself talked to reporters on Thursday, praising the Knicks organization for giving him a chance in December and then again in January.

“The staff, management, they’ve been good to me,” Gibson said. “They don’t owe me anything. That’s family, and it’s a blessing. I don’t take it for granted, just to get those phone calls while I’m at home working out, it’s a blessing.”

The veteran center should be ready to go against the Pacers on Saturday with Isaiah Hartenstein already ruled out (Achilles) and Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle still recovering from their respective injuries, although the addition of big wing Bojan Bogdanovich (expected to make his debut along with Alec Burks) should lift some weight and take some load from Gibson.

You can reach out and follow Antonio on X / Twitter at @chapulana