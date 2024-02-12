Knicks Bulletin: Thoughts on AB and Bogey debuts, shorthanded roster

Last week was equal parts one to remember and one to forget. After kicking it off with a win and bridging two losses with a trade that can swing the balance of the (post)season for the good...

...it’s also true that New York lost back-to-back games for the first time since the day the OG era started all the way back on Dec. 30. Time flies!

Coming off the second of those two losses (first against Dallas, then against Indiana), coach Thibs and some other Knickerbockers talked to the media ahead of their two-game road trip before the All-Star break. Here’s what they had to say about Saturday’s game.

Tom Thibodeau

On what was missing in the loss to Indiana last Saturday...

“As a team I think we have to do a lot better. We’re shorthanded. We’re going to have to play a lot harder and a lot tougher. We’re going to have to count on our defense and our rebounding and one of the few times we’ve been out rebounded all year. So we’re going to have to fix that and fix it fast.”

“We have to gang-rebound. We’re not going to be able to rely on one or two guys. We have to put our bodies on people, and then we’re going to have to go fight for the ball. We’re small.”

On losing back-to-back games last week having to deal with many injured and missing players...

“I just deal with reality. This is what we have and I think we can win with what we have. So that’s all I think about.”

“Get in there and get it done. There’s no moral victories. Get out there and get it done. If you’re here and you’re on this roster that means you’re a hell of a player and we can win.”

On Bojan and Burks debut with the Knicks...

“I thought for a first game, there was some obviously good things and obviously there’s a lot for them to adjust to.”

Bojan Bogdanovic

On what he and Burks will do to quickly start impacting the Knicks game in a positive way...

“It’s still kind of early for me and AB, and maybe [we’re] gonna learn set offense, play a little bit faster in the flow... And then defensively, like switches and what we are doing. It’s gonna take a couple of games probably I hope that we gonna pick it quick.”

“We are running basic stuff today just so me and AB can be in the right space. But like I said, it’s gonna be a couple of days. It’s good that we are having the All-Star break. So just to learn how we’re gonna play.”

On making his debut at MSG as a member of the New York Knicks...

“It’s crazy. I think that we all European players dream to play in the Garden. So being able to be part of the Knicks, it’s really special for me.”

“The building was on fire the whole game. So I really appreciate the support and love that they showed me today.”

“Just pregame and energy around the building—the arena is different. It’s kind of a playoff atmosphere for every single game.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On losing on Burks and Bogdanovic debut against the Pacers...

“It’s Game 1. There’s not much pressure Game 1. Just trying to feel everything out. New system, new teammates, so take it one game at a time. They’re just true professionals, so they come in ready to go, and their impact is gonna be seen not now but later on, I think.”

On getting outrebounded by Indiana on Saturday with most of the big-man rotation missing...

“It’s always tough when you’re small, but I think over these next two games, we’ve just got to find a way to win. Hopefully we get guys back, but if you don’t, you’ve gotta be ready, gotta be scrappy, and collectively we have to hit the boards a little bit better.”

Josh Hart

On the two-game losing streak while navigating having many players out injured...

“Obviously, we’re down bodies, but we’ve got to find a way to piece together wins. We’ve got two [more games] before All-Star and then hopefully we’ll get guys back. So we’ve just got to figure it out.”

Jalen Brunson

On the Knicks current struggles but the future looking better as players return from injury...

“Obviously, everyone sees that, but we gotta focus on right now. How can we be good right now? We can’t keep looking ahead and say, ‘We’re gonna be good.’ We gotta be good now. We’re not, I’m not, worried about what the future holds. I’m worried about one game at a time and the next game.”