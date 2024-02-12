Game Thread: New York Knicks at Houston Rockets, February 12, 2024

On Monday night, the New York Knicks (33-20) travel to Houston to face the Rockets (23-29). The Knicks will be shorthanded up front again, with Isaiah Hartenstein ruled out (Achilles). Jericho Sims will be back in action after missing multiple games due to illness. Alperen Şengün will also be active for Houston.

It's the first of a two-game road trip before the All-Star break. Who couldn't use a break? Tip off is 8:00 p.m. EST on MSG.