Game Thread: New York Knicks at Houston Rockets, February 12, 2024

Knicks look to break their first two-game skid of 2024 with win against the space explorers.

By Russell Richardson
/ new
NBA: Houston Rockets at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday night, the New York Knicks (33-20) travel to Houston to face the Rockets (23-29). The Knicks will be shorthanded up front again, with Isaiah Hartenstein ruled out (Achilles). Jericho Sims will be back in action after missing multiple games due to illness. Alperen Şengün will also be active for Houston.

It’s the first of a two-game road trip before the All-Star break. Who couldn’t use a break? Tip off is 8:00 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is The Dream Shake. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Take it easy, easy like Sunday morning. And go Knicks!

