Knicks Bulletin: “Great call. Next question.”

Tom Thibodeau

On losing Monday’s game and the refereeing in the matchup against Houston...

“Tough way to lose a game.”

“You look at it. If you look at the film, you see it. It is what it is.”

“The thing with the officials—this is how I feel that in general—is that I don’t really care how tight the game is called. You can call it tight or you can call it loose, I just would like consistency to be the same. They have a job. They have to control and manage the game. That’s their No. 1 responsibility, so they have to use their judgment and I have respect for that.”

On giving Precious Achiuwa more than a normal amount of minutes and being surprised at his production...

“Yes and no, from this standpoint. We obviously had the need for the backup center position. What we didn’t know was he was also very comfortable at playing the power forward position.”

“[Achiuwa’s] got great feet. He’s handled the minutes—he’s young. He’s handled the minutes very well and showed us that he can guard multiple positions. So I like that aspect of him.”

“So he’s done a really good job. If we can get him to keep pushing, usually that’s how guys grow, by playing every game, playing big minutes and handling that. So when the intensity and the concentration match up together good things usually come from that.”

On Evan Fournier’s time in New York...

“He did a good job for us. Sometimes things change. The strengths of your club change. When we signed him we felt a really good fit. He had a great year for us. I have great respect for him and certainly wish him well in Detroit. But it wasn’t easy. It wasn’t easy for him.”

“You always have to do what’s best for your team. So sometimes that means guys go out of the rotation. If the strengths of your club change, that may impact others. Whatever gives you the best chance to win you want to play to your strengths and cover up your weaknesses. That’s what you do. It’s not about liking a guy or not liking a guy. You have to do what’s best for your team.”

On meeting with Julius Randle ahead of this week to plan the final stages of his rehab...

“He was in my office the day before we left [for Houston]; we had a great visit, went through some stuff. We’re already processing what the next things are.”

“He’s doing very well overall. And the thing that’s unfortunate—he was playing at such a high level when he took on the injury. And I said it at the time, the one great thing about him is he’s in great shape. So, I think that makes it — not easier; it’s never easy to come back, but because of the fact that he’s in great shape, I think coming back happens faster because of that.”

“It’s going to be constant evaluation. He’s doing well. Progressing. Meeting all the milestones. So when he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go.”

“Another benefit [is the ASW] break coming. Guys are nicked up a little bit but most guys are. If you’ve played 50 games, you’re dealing with soreness. That’s part of this. And if you take on an injury like he did, it gives him an opportunity to get that extra time.”

“The one thing about Julius is he’s going to give you everything he has no matter what he’s doing. If he’s playing or doing rehab, you’re going to get maximum effort from him. Julius doesn’t sit out with soreness. If he can play, he’s going to play.”

Jalen Brunson

On his overall performance against the Rockets...

“I didn’t play well the majority of the game.”

On the late-game foul handing Houston the win...

“Great call. Next question.”

Precious Achiuwa

On playing a much-larger role for the Knicks than he initially expected...

“For me, it’s doing whatever it takes to get a win. I’m a winner. I like to win to basketball games. I don’t really care about all the extra stuff, just do what I got to do to put us in a better position to win. it’s how it is in this league. It’s how it goes.”

“You just have to stay ready, stay patient, you never know when your name is going to be called. I was just staying prepared, trusting everything.”

On playing at both the four and the five for coach Tom Thibodeau...

“It don’t matter to me. Just affecting winning any way possible. But I’m definitely more of a four than a five.”

On contributing to the collective effort in all possible ways to help the Knicks win...

“Like I said, I’m a winner and I like to win games. So it’s just whatever it takes. So it’s whatever it takes to win games, whether it’s setting screens, rebounding the ball, guarding the best player on the other team. Steals. Blocks, whatever it takes to win basketball games. That’s what I’m really looking forward to doing.”

On returning to New York again after playing high school hoops in The Bronx and Newark...

“For me, I grew up in New York. I went to school in the city. And just being back home playing, a lot of people that I grew up playing around, just knowing me being back home has been a lot of love. It’s been a lot of really, really good times, being able to play in front of my family. I can’t express how amazing that is. But it’s been an amazing time being back in the city.”

Aaron Holiday (Houston Rockets Player)

On the play leading up to a foul and game-winning free throws...

“I just tried to get the ball and get a shot up. I saw him tip it, and it came close to me, so I just tried to get it and tried to make a 3, and Jalen just ran into my chest.”

Ed Malloy (Referee, Crew Chief)

On the wrong shot-foul call...

“After seeing it during postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor. ‘The contact which occurred after the release of the ball therefore is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called.’”

“In live action it was felt that the lower body contact was illegal contact.”

Josh Hart

On the referees accepting they robbed New York...

“No way bro.”

Ben Stiller (Actor)

On the wrong foul call...

“How are you going to deal with the Houston Knicks awful call? Brunson getting fouled the entire game by [Dillon] Brooks and then a no-call to end the game and take it out of the players’ hands. Brunson is an all star and that was not a foul in this game. Wrong call. Cost overtime.”

Sam Morril (Stand-up Comedian)

On the wrong foul call...

“I hope I’m not overreacting when I say the refs who just cost the Knicks that game should not only be fired from the NBA, I want them out of the country.”

Jerry Ferrara (Actor)

On the wrong foul call...

“One of the worst possible games that could have happened. Thibs plays guys the entire 3rd quarter. DDV (Donte DiVincenzo) hurt. We still tie it. And to lose with a horrendous call from 35 feet.”

Kendrick Perkins (Former NBA Player)

On the wrong foul call...

“The officials just messed up a good-ass basketball game. That was a BS call on Brunson at the end of the Knicks and Rockets game.”