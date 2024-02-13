Knicks are still crashing the boards despite injuries

After starting 2024 on such a high note, the Knicks have been hampered by injuries. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are out for multiple weeks. Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims, and Jalen Brunson have all missed games. Donte DiVincenzo left Monday night’s game against the Rockets with a hamstring injury.

Despite being shorthanded, New York has continued to rebound the ball extremely well. On Monday night, they got robbed of a chance to go to overtime due to an egregious foul call on Jalen Brunson. What was encouraging was that the Knicks outrebounded Houston 51-39, including 19-12 on the offensive glass. They only had a 19-17 second-chance point advantage, but they also only hit 45.7 percent of FGA’s and 12/36 (33.3%) from three. Had the Knicks shot a little better from the floor, that advantage would’ve been greater, and we still don’t know how this ends if it goes to overtime.

Rebounding without Randle, Anunoby:

Since Julius Randle and OG Anunoby played their last game against the Heat on January 27th, New York is sixth in rebounds per game. Randle averaged 9.2 rebounds in 46 games before getting hurt. OG pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game in the 14 games he’s played as a Knick. Leading rebounder Mitchell Robinson averaged 10.3 rebounds in 21 games before his season got shortened.

Other players have stepped up big time. Josh Hart is averaging 10.8 rebounds in his last eight games, grabbing double-digit boards in every game. Isaiah Hartenstein has missed the last two games, but he is averaging 13.8 rebounds in his last full four games played. Precious Achiuwa has been a beast, pulling in at least 16 rebounds in three of his last six games. Jericho Sims is averaging five rebounds and 2.8 offensive in his last five. Donte DiVincenzo has had at least five rebounds in five of his last eight. Jalen Brunson has also contributed, grabbing four per game in his last seven. The Knicks are first in offensive rebounds per game over this eight-game stretch.

This team has been able to hold it together despite missing two of their best rebounders. Crashing the boards has also led to second-chance points. In their last eight games, the Knicks are fifth in second-chance points per game. They are leaving a lot of points out there by only shooting 46.4 percent on field goals and 32.6 percent from three. If they can continue to rebound like this and start shooting better, they will get back to their winning ways. The formula is there; it’s all about capitalizing on opportunities throughout the game.

The Knicks have been good at preventing opponents from rebounding. In their last eight games, teams are only getting 40.1 rebounds against New York, the fifth-lowest average in the NBA.

Keep fighting and crashing the boards, and good things should happen.

Precious Achiuwa huge in a Houston heartbreaker:



17 rebounds

9 offensive

4-8 FG

