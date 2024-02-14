Game Thread: New York Knicks at Orlando Magic, February 14, 2024

Fresh of a swindling and bamboozling in Houston, the New York Knicks (33-21) travel to Orlando to face the Magic (29-25) tonight. Injuries continue to plague New York, with DiVincenzo (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) listed as questionable for Wednesday’s tilt. At this writing, Orlando has a clean injury report.

The All-Star break can't come soon enough. Tip off is 7:00 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread.