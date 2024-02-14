Game Preview: New York Knicks at Orlando Magic, February 14, 2024

Fresh off a ref robbery in Houston, the New York Knicks (33-20) will venture to Orlando, FL tonight to face the Magic (29-25). It’s the last game before the All-Star break, and of any team, the Knicks need a rest.

Injuries continue to bedevil New York, losers of three straight. Done DiVincenzo (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s tilt. Also still out: Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), Mitchell Robinson (ankle). Basically, all the starters except for Jalen Brunson are out or questionable tonight.

That adds even more difficulty to tonight’s game against a challenging opponent. The young Magic, led by coach Jamahl Mosley are fighting neck-and-neck for the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots with the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat. Like the Rockets, who beat New York on Monday, the Magic are a top-five defense, but a bottom-tier offense. They’ve already defeated New York twice this season, 117-108 and 98-93. After tonight, the two clubs will have one final regular season meeting in March.

Orlando has won six of their last ten games. Their defense includes a lot of steals, as evidenced in the first tilt played between these clubs, when Orlando picked the Knicks’ pocket eight times and held the Knicks to 15 second-quarter points. In their last meeting, Orlando kept the Knicks to 16 fourth-quarter points to escape with a comeback win. They harrassed New York into committing a combined 25 turnovers in their two previous meetings. Expect more of the same tonight.

Orlando’s starters are expected to be Markelle Fultz (PG), Jalen Suggs (SG), Franz Wagner (SF), Paolo Banchero (PF), and Wendell Carter Jr. (C). Of the five, Suggs (38%) and Carter (40%) are the guys to worry about beyond the arc.

Their injury report is blank.

Prediction

Expect the Magic’s frontcourt to win the glass and points in the paint tonight, especially if Isaiah Hartenstein sits. Precious Achiuwa has been a lion for the Knicks since replacing Julius Randle in the rotation, and Banchero might be his biggest test yet. Jericho Sims was back on Monday after a long illness, but he’ll probably split time with Taj Gibson to cover WCJ.

Tom Thibodeau could deem it wise to let Donte DiVincenzo rest his hammy so he is fully recovered after the A-S break. DiVo has carried a heavy offensive load of late. Without him, Bojan Bogdanović, Alec Burks, Josh Hart, and Mile McBride will all need to contribute better shooting to offset what damage Orlando inflicts around the rim. ESPN gives the Knicks a 47% chance to win. Yeah, probably. Knicks by -6.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Knickerbockers.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks at Orlando Magic

When: 7 pm EST, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Where: Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Watch: MSG

