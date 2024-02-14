Scenes from a lousy Valentine’s Day in Orlando

For the third time this season, the New York Knicks (33-22) lost to the Orlando Magic (30-25), this time 118-100 at the Kia Center.

With Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles), and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) resting—plus All-Star Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson already scratched—the starting lineup consisted of All-Star Jalen Brunson, Alec Burks, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims. Burks hadn’t started a game since March 6, 2023. This was a dusty lineup.

For Orlando, Paolo Banchero tied career-highs for three-pointers made (6) and taken (10) on his way to 36 points. Franz Wagner added 21. For New York, Jalen Brunson scored 33 points on 11-of-21 from the field. Precious Achiuwa gave New York his all, dropping a season-high 23 points, plus 14 rebounds (setting a new career-high with 10 offensive) and five assists.

New York’s dominant first quarter was nullified by a 19-point second frame, and they were buried in the second half by surprisingly potent Orlando shooting. Fourth consecutive loss. Let the All-Star break begin!

First Quarter

The Magic play tough defense. To prove it, they stole the ball on the Knicks’ opening possession and proceeded to double-team Jalen Brunson repeatedly. Would that slow him down? Nahhh. He finished the first period with 20 points to lead all scorers and had made seven of his 11 field goal attempts.

Jalen Brunson went OFF in the first quarter of Knicks-Magic:



20 points

7-of-11 FG

3-of-4 3PTpic.twitter.com/WRxFpOv3lr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2024

With New York seemingly vulnerable in the frontcourt, Orlando’s offensive strategy was to attack the paint with aplomb. By quarter’s end, the Knicks were ahead, 36-27, and had actually outscored the Disneys 14-12 in the paint. (Spoiler: Orlando would win the paint overall, 60-40.)

Jacob Toppin made his fifth appearance of the season to start the second quarter. He’ll compete in this weekend’s Slam Dunk contest but was too gunshy to dunk, let alone shoot, at first. He scored 11 points in the second half, mostly inconsequential.

Neither Toppin, Taj Gibson, nor Jericho Sims erected much of a defensive wall against the driving Wagner brothers, Franz and Moritz. A 19-5 run by Orlando put the Magic ahead by five midway through the second. The Wagner siblings had combined for 19 first-half points, and Paolo Banchero added 22.

Banchero sizzled, making nine of his first ten field goals, including 4-of-6 from deep. The All-Star sophomore is shooting 35% from deep this season. Go figure. The Knicks lost the second quarter 38-19 and entered halftime down, 65-55.

The bank is open for Paolo!



The first-time #NBAAllStar has 22 PTS on 9/10 FGM and 4/5 3PM in the 1H



Knicks-Magic | Live on the NBA App

https://t.co/7B2EdzJe2F pic.twitter.com/gRDPqFSyeb — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2024

Second Half

Post-intermission, the Magic extended their lead to 15 in the third quarter. New York’s defense lost all steam and Orlando was shooting 64% from the field. Precious Achiuwa once again flexed and fought at the rim, grabbing 14 rebounds tonight and setting a new career-high with 10 offensive boards. He ended the game with 23 points in his 43 minutes—and even canned a three-pointer:

Precious beats the shot clock pic.twitter.com/gscsRg2Ma8 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 15, 2024

Jalen Brunson continued to carry the Bockers, adding 11 in the third period. Nevertheless, the Magic had taken control of the paint, and New York entered the fourth quarter down 89-77. At 8:20, Alec Burks replaced Jalen Brunson to end his night. The lead would reach 23 before this one was mercifully over.

Up Next

All-Star weekend. Good luck at the Slam Dunk competition, Jacob Toppin. Have fun Jalen and Julius, we couldn’t be prouder of you. And safe travels, Knickerbockers.

Box Score