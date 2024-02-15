Knicks Bulletin: Thibodeau and Brunson on ASW, Gibson on large workload...

It felt more like a month than a week of waiting, but the All-Star break is finally here and the New York Knicks will be thankful as they will go on vacation riding a four-game losing streak following Wednesday’s loss at Orlando.

What once was a streak close to reaching 10 consecutive victories by the start of February turned into a week from hell bringing worse and worse news each passing day for the last week-and-change as New York started to lose games and players to injuries in equal numbers.

Time to move on, folks. Here is what coach Thibs and some players had to say before and after Wednesday’s mid-season finale.

Tom Thibodeau

On Orlando Magic sophomore Paolo Banchero’s exploits helping his team beat the Knicks...

“He’s an All-Star. You’ve got to guard a guy like that with your team. And he made his 3s. That was a big thing. But he gets into the paint. He’s big, he’s strong and he has a good mix of shots.”

On staying in the fight for a quarter against Orlando before losing the game as the second unit entered the game...

“I thought our starters did a really good job. We got into transition some so (Jalen Brunson) could attack before the defense got set. And then when he went to the bench, it changed.”

On if he’s happy with the break finally arriving...

”I’m never happy.”

On what the All-Star break means for the Knicks...

“It’s a great opportunity to take a break and recharge.”

“You’re 50-some games into your season, so we’ll have 27 left after tonight’s game. The guys who have played, you get nicked up along the way, so I think it’s welcome from that standpoint. You get a chance to recharge, for everyone to recharge, and you’re headed down the stretch after.”

“We have to hit the ground running. I’m proud of what our guys have done thus far to be able to withstand all the things that we’ve gone through from the heavy road schedule at the beginning, trades, injuries... But we’ve still got a long way to go and we’ve got to make sure we’re ready for what’s coming.”

On the refs making the wrong calls on Monday...

“It is what it is. No one is perfect. People make mistakes. I have great respect for him and the whole crew. It didn’t go our way. You just do the things you can do. Every game is important to us. So I respect what our organization is doing as well. I think it’s the right thing to do. Let the league decide.”

On the chances of winning the case against the NBA after filing a protest...

“Don’t like our odds? Whatever they say we have to do we got to be ready to do. That’s the challenge of our league. Sometimes it’s back-to-back, four in six [nights], early game, late game, noon... Whatever it is.

“The teams that adapt to the right mentality to face those challenges do a great job knowing, OK, we got to be ready to go. So whatever time they tell us to be ready to go, we’ll be ready to go.”

On Donte DiVincenzo’s improvement as the season has progressed while playing a bigger role...

“Donte has played at a really high level. And we needed it. We’re down quite a few guys and we still got to scratch out wins. I think it’s [DDV’s] best stretch of basketball.”

”That’s what I like about our team. When Mitch [Robinson] went out, everyone was concerned, and rightfully so. But we didn’t know. Isaiah [Hartenstein] went in and played really well. And every time we’ve had someone go out, we’ve had somebody step in. One guy goes out and it’s an opportunity for someone else to get in there and grow.”

Jalen Brunson

On the upcoming All-Star break helping the Knicks recover and get ready for the final third of the season...

“This break is obviously good for us. We’re the walking wounded right now.”

”I’m more than happy with what we’ve been able to do in the first two-thirds of the season. So quick reset and be able to go next week.”

On referee Jacy Goble and his crew wrong calling a shooting foul and deciding Monday’s game...

“They can keep it to themselves.”

Taj Gibson

On taking on a larger workload than he would usually get because of the Knicks' injuries...

“I was playing basketball (before signing with New York), but it’s different from ‘game basketball.’ There’s working out basketball.”

“You have to catch your rhythm. It’s tough for you to be on the end of the bench and then maybe start or get thrown in.”

“You have to keep punching away. You’re going to have some lows and some highs, but I’ve got to keep putting my two cents in and it’s going to pay off.”