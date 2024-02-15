Jalen Brunson sets career-high for three-pointers made in a season

The New York Knicks lost Monday night to the Orlando Magic and are limping into the All-Star break. On a four-game losing streak, New York has dropped to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Hampered by injuries, the Knicks are still only two games behind the Bucks for the third seed and four behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second seed. The All-Star break is coming at the right time, and the Knicks are arguably the most intriguing team in the NBA if they can get healed.

Jalen Brunson

One positive from Monday night's loss was the personal accolade Jalen Brunson set. Brunson came into this game with 134 three-pointers, which tied the record that he set last season. In the 2022–23 season, the Knicks guard played 68 games and knocked down 134 triples in 2,379 minutes.

With 9:21 left in the first quarter on Monday, Brunson hit his 135th three-pointer, setting a new personal best. He has been taking more threes this season and hit the record in 331 attempts—nine more attempts than the total he finished with last season. Brunson also did it in 16 fewer games and 546 fewer minutes.

Despite already having 16 more attempts from deep than last season, Brunson is shooting it extremely well. The Knicks All-Star point guard is hitting 41.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. This season, he’s averaging 6.5 threes per game, compared to 4.7 last season. He’s raised his game to a new level and has maintained great percentages while increasing volume.

Here’s a simple breakdown of Brunson’s attempts from this season and last season:

2022-23:

Above the Break 3: 100/249 (40.2%)

Right Corner 3: 18/47 (38.3%)

Left Corner 3: 13/23 (56.5%)

2023-24:

Above the Break 3: 119/296 (40.2%)

Right Corner 3: 16/30 (53.3%)

Left Corner 3: 4/11 (36.4%)

There is a similar percentage from above, improvement in the right corner, and a drop in the left corner. Brunson has made 57 unassisted triples this season, which ties the same amount he made last season.

He’s hit 81/209 (38.8%) on pull-up threes this season. Last season, Jalen hit 73/192 (38.0%) pull-up threes in 68 games. When it comes to catch-and-shoot three-pointers, he’s knocked down 56/126 (44.4%) attempts this season. In the 2022–23 season, Brunson hit 62/126 attempts (47.6%). He’s already hit a career-high on pull-up threes, and he’ll smash his personal best in catch-and-shoot triples. Brunson has also shown an improved ability to create for himself, as seen with the 57 unassisted three-pointers this season.

Record chasing

Evan Fournier holds the Knicks single-season three-pointer record. The former Knick hit 241 threes in the 2021–22 season. Coming out of the All-Star break, Brunson will need to hit 102 threes to tie and 103 to break the record. That comes out to 3.4 threes per game in the final 30 games of the season. It’s probably unlikely, but not unattainable. Brunson had been struggling lately with his shot before Monday night, failing to hit at least three three-pointers in his last seven games. Going 5/8 from three heading into the All-Star break is encouraging. The Knicks will need his outside shooting as they push toward the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson isn’t the only Knick to set a career-high from three this season. Back on February 8th, fellow Villanova Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo set his own personal best for triples made in a season. Brunson and DiVincenzo have greatly contributed to New York making the 12th most shots from three this season.

Three-point contest:

Jalen Brunson will compete in the three-point contest during the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. Brunson, along with Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, Malik Beasley, Lauri Markkanen, and Karl-Anthony Towns, will be trying to dethrone defending champion Damian Lillard.

Tune in to cheer on Jalen Brunson on Saturday night!

How to watch:

What: 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 ET

TV: TNT

