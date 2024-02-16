Who Wore it Best? Knicks #15

This week’s segment faced us with an interesting dilemma. Do we skip over #15 out of respect as we did with the other retired Knicks numbers, or do we present the debate of whether Steve Novak and Bo Kimble wore the #16 best? While the latter sure serves up to be an exciting debate, I think going against the grain this week leads to a much more compelling segment for this week’s Who Wore it Best.

Before we proceed, I am dedicating this week’s segment to Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa, a cherished local Kansas City radio DJ and the beloved host of “Taste of Tejano,” tragically lost her life yesterday during the regrettable act of violence that occurred towards the end of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family.

RIP Lisa.

Earl “The Pearl” Monroe was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 1968. He was a 4x NBA All-Star, a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary teams, and one of the Knicks leaders during their 1973 championship season. In 1990, Monroe was forever enshrined as one of the league’s all-time greats when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Upon joining the Knicks in 1971, Monroe formed a formidable backcourt partnership with Walt Frazier, creating one of the greatest backout duos in NBA history. The legacy of their dynamic backcourt endures, standing as one of the select few in the league’s history where both players were inducted into the Hall of Fame and named to both the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary teams.

Together with Willis Reed, Dave DeBusschere, and Bill Bradley, Monroe helped the Knicks reach the NBA finals in 1972 and 1973. The Knicks lost to the Lakers in ’72 but got their full retribution when they beat the Lakers four games to one in ’73 to be crowned NBA Champions for just the second time in franchise history. During the Finals, Monroe posted averages of 16 points and 4.2 rebounds over the five-game span.

Depending on which era you grew up as a Knicks fan, there will always be a debate amongst Knicks fans about whether the championship teams of the ‘70s were the greatest Knicks teams in franchise history over the ‘90s Knicks teams.

As a member of the Knicks, Monroe averaged 16.2 points, 3.9 assists, and three rebounds per game from 1971-1980. Monroe had his three best years with the team from the 1974-75 season through the 1976-77 season, in which he averaged 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. During those four years, Monroe also earned All-Star accolades twice in 1975 and 1977.

While some Knicks fans might not be aware, Monroe donned another iconic number (33) for the Knicks in 1972 that would ultimately go on to get retired for a different Knicks legend. In addition to #33, Monroe also wore the #21 for just one game in 1973 after he took his jersey home with him and got it stolen from his apartment after he washed and hung it out to dry. In 1986, the Knicks honored Monroe by retiring his #15, the number he became most synonymous with amongst Knicks fans.

Dick McGuire was drafted by the Knicks 7th overall in the 1949 BAA draft. McGuire took the league by storm during his rookie year, in which he set a new league record for assists with 386. Between 1951 and 1959, McGuire earned All-Star honors seven times and secured a spot on the All-NBA second team in 1951. His standout season as a Knick occurred in 1954, where he boasted averages of 9.1 points and 7.2 assists per game.

Upon retiring from playing basketball in 1963, McGuire returned to the Garden as head coach of the Knicks for three seasons from 1965 to 1968 and again as an assistant coach from 1972-1979.

The Knicks retired the #15 for a second time in his name in 1992.

As this week’s segment should remain between the two individuals whose jerseys hang in the Garden’s rafters, no other honorable mentions will be included this week. Brace yourselves, Knicks fans, for the excitement of Novak vs. Kimble coming next week.