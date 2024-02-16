New York Knicks 2024 Mid-Season Awards

The NBA hit the proverbial pause button on Thursday with everybody packing their bags to take a plane destination to either Cancun (for a well-earned vacation) or Indianapolis (for a more-or-less earned All-Star Weekend appearance), marking the fake “midpoint” of the season.

In reality, we’re actually two-thirds of the way through the regular season with all teams having played around 55 of their total 82 games, including your New York Knicks (33-22).

With all of that said, and taking advantage of the full week the Association will be off the schedule (Feb. 15 through Feb. 21), we’re here to present the Posting & Toasting Mid-Season Awards for the New York Knicks 2024 campaign.

Most Valuable Player

Jalen Brunson

At points during the season, there was at least an argument to be made that Julius Randle was just as valuable as Jalen Brunson was. But given Randle’s injury and Brunson’s ascension to a new level in the former’s absence, it’s impossible not to give this award to him. He’s been one of the best players for much of the season, should be considered as a top 10, if not top 5, MVP candidate, and is the biggest reason the Knicks are where they are right now.

Best Defensive Player

OG Anunoby

The best defensive player on the team is clearly OG Anunoby. He provides versatility on that end of the floor that is matched by very few in the entire league. That being said, Anunoby has only been a Knick for 14 games so I’m going to cheat a bit and give this award to Hartenstein. The big man, who started the season coming off the bench, has been such an integral part of what the Knicks do this year, which is ironic given just how bad his first few months as a Knick were. Rebounding, hedging, rim protection, he’s done it all, and while, his numbers can be easy to overlook at times, you can see just how much the defense has suffered in his absence.

Most Clutch Player

Jalen Brunson

I hate giving a player multiple awards and I also hate going with strictly the easy answers but it has to be Brunson. He’s often tasked with getting a shot for himself or others late in games and has delivered on most occasions despite opposing defenses keying in on him.

Most Improved Player

Donte DiVincenzo

This one was actually a little bit difficult. Deuce McBride has evolved from rarely playing to being a very solid bench player. Isaiah Hartenstein, despite already being known as a solid player, took a noticeable leap this season. But how can you ignore what DiVincenzo has become?

The sharpshooter slotted in as a starter in December and instantly became a very solid part of the starting lineup. But ever since the injury bugs hit the Knicks, he’s been on a completely different level. DiVincenzo has always been a solid player but over the last few weeks, his shooting, playmaking, and driving have all been at levels nobody ever saw or expected. He wasn’t on the team last season so if you wanted to give this award to McBride or Hartenstein on technicality, I wouldn’t blame you, but I’m taking DiVincenzo.

Teammate of the Year

Ryan Arcidiacono

While he’s no longer on the team, I can’t imagine Ryan Arcidiacono not winning this award. During his second tenure as a Knick, he’s been a consummate professional and has time and time again, shown his dedication to the team, despite not playing, through his sheer determination and ability to convince the referees to call a defensive three-second violation on the opposing team.

A fan favorite, Arcidiacono will be missed, and the hope is that he’ll rejoin his Villanova brothers again next season when the team can once again sign him.