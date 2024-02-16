Knicks Bulletin: Quotes before Cancun, All-Star Brunson, Randle update

Is the All-Star break already here? You bet. Does that mean we will stop finding ways to feed you New York Knicks content? No, sir!

With the Knicks and the NBA as a whole putting a stop to their nightly games and action for a week and bringing the league to a halt until next Thursday, don’t expect many quotes from your superheroes popping up on a daily basis.

That said, here is what the folks and other personalities and journalists have said in the last few hours before we hit Indianapolis for the All-Star festivities starting later today, Friday, Feb. 16, inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tom Thibodeau

On the four-game losing streak, the All-Star break, and what’s ahead for the Knicks...

“Just take a look at where we are. We’ve got guys coming back [so] just prepare for the re-start.”

“What are the things that we need to shore up? What are the things we can get better at? And then lock into our opponents. So there’s a lot of work to be done. I think it’s a good opportunity to take a break and recharge, too.”

On Precious Achiuwa's surprising level of play after his bump-up in minutes and taking on a bigger role...

“I mentioned earlier what Isaiah [Hartenstein] has shown us, and then Precious coming in... Obviously there were things we liked about [Achiuwa], that’s why we traded for him. But he’s shown us a lot.”

“He’s given us more versatility, we have size now at the 4. He can play the 4 or the 5—can play it well. So that’s a big plus for us.”

“I think he’s making a great effort. Not just the initial effort, but the second and third efforts as well. And he’s going on every shot. So I think he’s getting into a quick rhythm, a rhythm shooting, reading the ball well and making a great effort and doing a lot of good things for us.”

Josh Hart

On the loss at Orlando on Wednesday and getting a bit of rest throughout the break...

“[Wednesday’s] was a rough one. I think it was just—bodies are tired. Now going to recoup and hopefully, we get two or three guys back after the break and kind of get back in the rhythm that we had.”

On staying competitive even with many players out injured...

“Losing four in a row is tough, but all games that we felt we were in at some point. To do that with six guys out is good, so we’re not going to put too much weight on these losses. You put any team out there in the league and say, ‘All right, take away four starters or six rotation guys,’ they’re going to struggle.”

Jalen Brunson

On what the Knicks have done to date and improving the results coming off the All-Star break...

“I think we’ve had a great two-thirds of the season. We’ve put ourselves in a position where we’ve done well, but we have a lot of room for improvement.”

”I think this break is obviously good for us. We’re the walking wounded right now. But I’m more than happy with what we’ve been able to do. So quick reset and just be ready to go next week.”

On his first practice with ball racks ahead of the 2024 3-Point contest...

“[It went] terrible. I didn’t make a shot. I didn’t make a shot, so hopefully that changes on Saturday.”

”It’s definitely a little different. It’s unorthodox, but the ball is in your hands and you’re getting ready to shoot, so it all feels the same.”

On beating Julius Randle’s record from the 2023 3-Point Contest...

“I love [Julius Randle], but my focus is to beat his score (of 13) from last year. That was terrible. I love Ju, but I gotta beat that.”

Ian Begley (SNY Journalist)

On Julius Randle's rehab and potential return after the All-Star break and into March...

“I’ve heard that there’s been some positive progression here during the rehab and I think that’s left people with even more reason to be optimistic that Randle will be back at some point this season.”

“I don’t know if they’re out of the woods yet, but certainly, the progress that he has made over the last couple of weeks during this rehab stretch has left people excited about the possibility of him coming back.”

Jalen Brunson and Carmelo Anthony are tied for second fastest to reach 3,000 points as a Knick pic.twitter.com/PoIRY7Pnkd — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 11, 2024

Charles Barkley (Former NBA Player)

On Jalen Brunson becoming the third-fastest Knick to reach the 3,000-point milestone...

“That’s incredible right there, to be on a list with those three (Carmelo Anthony and Bob McAdoo; surpassed Bernard King) guys, man. Because all three of those guys are in the Hall of Fame and for you to be on that list, that shows how great you’re playing.”