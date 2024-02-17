Media Roundup: Knicks consider a reunion, Julius Randle’s rehab, Josh Hart on Indiana, and ranking ASG uniforms.

This week Peter Botte (NY Post) reported that New York Knicks’ head coach Tom Thibodeau expects center Isaiah Hartenstein to return to the starting line-up after the All-Star break: “[Thibs] said he’s hoping at least Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) will be ready following the eight-day stoppage to return to the rotation against the 76ers.“

That’s welcome news, but the New York Knicks still need insurance behind their lead center. Third-stringer Jericho Sims remains unrefined and former lead-man Mitchell Robinson continues to rehab from ankle surgery. When Iron Man Hartenstein was recently brought low by his Achilles, New York signed favorite OAKAAKUYOAK Taj Gibson to two consecutive 10-day contracts. The 38-year-old did his best.

The Knicks cannot sign Gibson to a third 10-day contract, so they must decide whether to ink him for the rest of the season or seek center assistance elsewhere.

According to Michael Scotto (Hoopshype.com), free agent center Nerlens Noel is being looked into by the Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Charlotte Hornets. While considering the second 10-day contract for Taj Gibson, New York did check on the 29-year-old Noel, who is favored by Thibs for his shot-blocking hands of pure granite! (You try catching a pass with those mitts.)

Nerlens averaged 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 points, and 1.9 blocks in 89 games for the Knicks from 2020-22. The sixth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Noel’s last NBA appearance was on March 12, 2023 as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Gibson’s second 10-day was signed on February 10, so we will know soon what the Knicks decide to do. A final note on Nerlens: playing 17:30 minutes off the bench, Noel blocked six shots in this January 21, 2021 game against Cleveland. Two nice put-backs, too.

SNY’s Ian Begley reports that the Knicks feel “optimistic” and “excited” about Julius Randle’s recovery progress since dislocating his shoulder on January 27. After the injury, Randle was expected to be reevaluated after two-to-three-weeks. Begley says that Randle has made positive strides with his rehab, thus sparking enthusiasm about his eventual return.

“I’ve heard during this period that there’s been some positive progression here during the rehab and I think that’s left people with even more reason to be optimistic that Randle will be back at some point this season [...] I don’t know if they’re out of the woods yet, but certainly the progress that he has made over the last couple of weeks during this rehab stretch has left people excited about the possibility of him coming back.”

Discussions between Randle and the team will determine his return, workload, or potential surgery. In the article, Orthopedic surgeon is Dr. Neil Roth is quoted as saying, “He will likely feel some weakness at times but if he rehabs he can compensate with his dynamic stabilizers (muscles/rotator cuff) for the lack of his static stabilizers (ligaments and capsule).”

The fact that the injury arm is his non-dominant limb is a plus, too. Potential for surgery remains, either after the season, or sooner, depending on his evaluation. Obviously, the Knicks hope to have Randle back as soon as possible. The team has a 4-5 record since his injury, and their playoff chances hinge on his availability. Get well soon, Julius!

On the latest episode of his “Roommates Show” with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart said about Indiana: “Hell no, I’m not going to Indianapolis. . . . If I don’t have to play the Indiana Pacers, I’m not stepping foot in that state.” Evidently he won’t be courtside in Indy to cheer on his favorite teammate this All-Star weekend.

“I do not want to be in Indiana for any All-Star break, anything. I’m not an Indiana guy. I don’t want to be there [when I play against the Pacers]. I’m not an Indiana fan.”

To summarize: “Indiana, bottom of the barrel.” Sounds like a great new state slogan. The tobacco-scented ghost of Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. would like a word, however. As for the “Roommates” podcast, their most recent guest was fellow Villanova Wildcat, Mikal Bridges. Check it out here or wherever you get podcasts.

Finally, with the All-Star Game happening tomorrow at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Mike Vorkunov at The Athletic ranked the top ten best ASG uniforms. Notables include the 1975 homage to the Phoenix Suns, the 1980 Washington Bullets-inspired design, and the 1991 Charlotte edition.

Top honors (according to Vorkuno) go to the iconic 1996 jerseys, hailed as the pinnacle of NBA All-Star Game fashion. In tribute to host San Antonio, the threads featured a turquoise canvas and chili pepper accents, and were worn by legendary players like Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Seth Rollins's ring gear at #RoyalRumble an homage to legendary jerseys from the 1996 #NBA All-Star Game played at the San Antonio Alamodome. pic.twitter.com/3WslszAojT — Mr. Wrestling VI (@wrestling_VI) January 29, 2023

So it goes. Enjoy the game, folks. And go Knicks!