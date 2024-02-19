Knicks Bulletin: “It wasn’t high intensity at all”

The break is over, folks. Officially, at least, with the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend already in the rearview mirror and players either returning to their city or spending one final day (shout-out JB!) off before getting back to work.

On Sunday, the 73rd All-Star Game ever played in the history of the Association saw many records being broken including the total points scored and many others related to the ongoing scoring/offensive boom taking place across the league these days.

Here is what the main protagonist and the Commish had to say about yesterday’s game and what’s ahead.

Jalen Brunson

On being a first-time All-Star...

“I can’t really put it into words. It’s something you dream of and something you think about as a kid. … But to be able to do this and to be able to see the joy it’s brought my family, it’s fun. And to see the city, how it’s reacted and how they’ve embraced me, it’s unbelievable.”

On helping the Eastern Conference team break the all-time ASG scoring record...

“It’s never been done before, and that was a goal of ours to do. I’m glad we did.”

On the Knicks' chances at making a deep postseason run...

“I think we can be really good. I think we have the potential to do a lot of really good things. I know a lot of Knicks fans want to put us right in the Eastern Conference Finals. We were one step short last year. We just have to continue to get better every single day. We can’t look forward to the playoffs. We have to focus on every single day, just chipping away and getting better and better.”

On aiming at improving last year’s playoffs results and advancing further in the postseason...

“Obviously, there’s chances. But I think for us we can’t focus on that. We have to concentrate on Philly, our first game out of the break, and go from there. The best part about the journey is just taking it step by step. And it’s something we can’t look past, at all.”

On head coach Tom Thibodeau...

“He has his moments. He will yell and scream and all that, but he loves to talk. He’s a great dude. I love him.”

“He prepares us. He’s going to make sure we are ready to go every night. He wants to win. He’s a competitor. He’s in the gym if I go back and shoot at night. He’s there. Like, it’s just what he does and I respect that, if you have a dude like that who wants to win that much, I mean anyone should want to play for him.”

Adam Silver (NBA Commissioner)

On the postgame award ceremony

“To the Eastern Conference All-Stars... well, you scored the most points. Congratulations.”

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

On hunting for 200+ points in the ASG...

“We knew what the record was, and we started going for it. Everybody was asking what the record was. We found out and went after it.”

On the All-Star Game not being competitive but still entertaining...

“You just gotta keep shooting the ball and I think in a game like this, it’s gonna be pretty loose, you’re gonna get your opportunities. I think people who are fans of the game, they love it. They enjoy being entertained, and I think it could be more competitive.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

On the Eastern Conference’s 42 3-point shots made...

“We made a lot of threes. I was unfortunate not to make one, so I’m kinda sad about that.”

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

On the All-Star Game participants talking about playing hard before the event but ultimately balking...

“There was definitely some discussions. I guess guys are trying to figure out how to do that at the same time as having fun, being safe, being injury-free. I guess more solutions need to be had to figure that out.”

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

On going for 50 points coming off the bench and logging a game-high 35 field-goal attempts...

“I didn’t know it was going to be 50. I thought it was maybe going to be more like 15.“

“I just wanted to cherish this moment and make the most of it.”

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

On starting his 20th All-Star game in 2024...

“It’s just been an absolute honor to be able to grace the floor throughout my career and be out there with the greatest players in the world year in and year out. This is very humbling, [I’m] very blessed, and it’s something I will never forget obviously. It’s part of my journey.”

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

On the overall All-Star game experience and his mindset getting into it...

“Obviously it wasn’t high intensity at all.”

“I was just going to keep shooting until I missed—just having fun playing basketball. I didn’t know how many minutes I was going to play, didn’t know how my leg would feel, but I felt good today, even after the one-legged dunk, so that’s positive for me.”