NYC names February 18 Taj Gibson Day!

Congratulations to Taj Gibson! February 18, 2024 was officially proclaimed Taj Gibson Day by the mayor of New York City. Here’s the Knicks’ alum with Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Chief Adviser to Eric Adams:

“Today, February 18, 2024, has been officially proclaimed Taj Gibson Day by the mayor of New York City”



— Ingrid Lewis-Martin,

Chief Adviser to Mayor Eric Adams pic.twitter.com/N80vpr9w4m — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 20, 2024

Gibson received the honor for his legacy of charitable deeds and his ongoing efforts to help the local community and especially its younger residents.

The Taj Gibson Foundation is a charitable organization headquartered in Nutley, NJ, and is focused on enriching the lives of youth in New York City neighborhoods. For the past 13 years, the foundation has hosted fundraising and sporting events and provided clothing, toy drives, and other resources. The mission of the foundation is to help keep local NYC kids healthy and help them reach their full potential. Feel like donating? You can do so here.

The Brooklyn-born Gibson grew up playing basketball on NYC courts and still resides in the city. Among other projects, in 2020 he partnered with Scotch Painter’s Tape and Project Backboard to renovate the basketball courts at the Ingersoll Houses in Brooklyn, near where he grew up in Fort Greene.

During his 15-year career, the 6’9” Gibson played for five different NBA teams. He spent three seasons with the New York Knicks from 2019-22. Recently, the club signed the 38-year-old to two consecutive ten-day contracts to fill in for their injured first- and second-string centers. A longtime favorite of coach Tom Thibodeau, an impeccable professional, and a respected teammate, it seems a foregone conclusion that Gibson will coach when he finally retires from the NBA.

P&T has nothing but love for Taj. Congratulations on the honor, big fella!