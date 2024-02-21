Knicks Injuries: Three back Thursday, three getting closer to returning!

The boys are back, oh so back.

Not only did the New York Knicks put an end to their days of rest during the All-Star break spanning from last Thursday through Monday, but they returned in (near) full force welcoming back three banged-up players to the hardwood of the Tarrytown facilities with three more injured dudes still rehabbing but returning to action soon if all goes according to plan.

The Knicks practiced for the first time after the weekend on Tuesday before they do once more later today ahead of their matchup with the 76ers at Philadelphia scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, when 24 of the 30 NBA teams will be playing basketball once again.

While there were a few positive reports about the health of some players (most prominently Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson) leaking on Monday, coach Tom Thibodeau addressed the media after Tuesday’s practice and confirmed the good news that talked about the news getting healthier.

Here is everything that we heard coming out of Tarrytown after Tuesday’s practice.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Isiah Hartenstein, Donte DiVincenzo

Thibodeau already said last Wednesday that he expected the trio of Hartenstein, DiVincenzo, and Bogdanovic back by the time the Knicks took the court for their next game (Thursday at Philadelphia).

The three players missed the matchup against Orlando last week right before the All-Star break, but it was believed to be more of a precautionary measure rather than anything truly putting them in peril of missing ample time.

Asked if he expected the three banged-up players to return for the game against the Sixers, Thibodeau confirmed it, though he cautioned that was only “basing that on practice today.” Added Thibs, “We’ll see how they feel tomorrow. They were here over the break, and all three practiced today, so we’ll see how they respond.”

Don’t set it in stone yet, but rest assured if it’s not tomorrow then it’ll be on Saturday (vs. Boston) that we’ll get to watch DiVo, Bogey, and iHart clad in blue and orange uniforms.

When it comes to the newcomers from Detroit—Bogdanovic and Alec Burks—Thibs revealed both stayed in New York working on their game and learning the Knicks playbook.

“The good thing about when you come back [from the break] is you start you just review everything again,” Thibodeau said. “So it’s almost like a mini training camp where they came in towards the end.

“They’re just trying to catch up, but now you can explain ‘Okay, bang, bang, bang.’ And they do a good job. They’re both really good pros. They come early, they stay late, they study. So I think each day will get better and better.”

Julius Randle (out since Jan. 27)

Thibs provided a fresh update on Randle’s shoulder rehab, one that kept the three-time All-Star out of the ASG played last Sunday. Randle skipped the trip to Indy entirely, although Thibodeau said Randle “has not been cleared to practice yet,” with a re-evaluation expected in the next few days.

“He’s doing well overall, he’s meeting all the markers,” Thibodeau said. “He’s moving around pretty good. Just take it day by day, keep doing everything that they’re asking you to do. He’s working out twice a day, so he’s doing well overall.”

Perhaps most intriguing was Thibs’ answer to the question of whether or not the Knicks have already ruled out surgery for Randle, to which the coach simply replied “I’m not sure.”

Thibs thinks “the fact that he’s been working the way he’s been working, those are all good signs,” regarding avoiding surgery. “I haven’t heard anything other than he’s making good steady progress.”

Before Thibodeau spoke on Tuesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported earlier that same day that “There is growing optimism inside the Knicks that a Randle return will come with time remaining in the regular season.”

According to Katz, Randle ”insists on playing through pain,” but considering what happened last year (Randle played through an injury in the postseason and ultimately underwent surgery in the summer), “the job of the training staff and team doctors is to save Randle from himself.”

Mitchell Robinson (out since Dec. 8)

Thibodeau said Robinson was expected to resume on-court activities after the All-Star break. Robinson, wherever, didn’t practice with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday’s session, the first one after the break.

However, Thibs still provided an encouraging update on Mitch’s rehab, saying he’s making “steady progression,” and revealing that “the boot is off, so he can shoot.”

Last Friday, with the Knicks already off the schedule and resting for a few days, Robinson’s trainer Marcell Scott published a story on IG (h/t @NBA_NewYork) in which the center was working on his strength, another promising development when it comes to his recovery in time for the playoffs.

Thibodeau confirmed on Tuesday Robinson “is not running and jumping yet, but he can shoot on the court.” The coach kept going, saying Robinson “is in the pool, he’s on a bike, he’s lifting, he’s doing all those things. So each week there will be another step for him to clear, and then the same thing with him, when he’s ready, he’s ready.”

“The good thing about it is he can do everything with his left hand, and he can run, so like cardio aspect of it is good. He can condition, that sort of thing. And so he’s probably getting pretty close to whatever the next step is. And that’s probably going to be the shooting component. and then once he gets to that phase then it’s when he’s ready.”

Thibodeau said. “He’s not running and jumping yet, but he can shoot on the court. He can do things like that. He’s in the pool, he’s on a bike, he’s lifting, he’s doing all those things. So each week there will be another step for him to clear, and then same thing with him, when he’s ready, he’s ready.”

OG Anunoby (out since Jan. 27)

The very own OG addressed the media in his first public appearance since we last saw him back at the end of January. Anunoby was scratched from the Jan. 29 game against the Charlotte Hornets minutes after that matchup with a swollen elbow and it was later announced that he had undergone surgery.

Asked about what happened to him and that right elbow, Anunoby said “It had been bothering me, but in that Charlotte game, in the warm-ups, it was more swollen than usual.”

As OG explained it, the Knicks medical staff “tried other options—rest, treatment stuff, strengthening it,” but ultimately “everyone agreed [surgery] would be the best option to be 100% moving forward.”

Asked if he is optimistic he’ll return before the regular season is over, Anunoby said “For sure, hopefully,” detailing that for now he is “just following the doctor’s orders, following the medical staff, just progressing day by day:” He also revealed he’s “feeling better and better,” and he said he “wants to be back as soon as possible.”

“Still watching film, still going through plays with the team, watching plays, watching practice, keeping up to date with that stuff,” Anunoby told reporters on Tuesday. “Then, just talking to the guys, asking what they’re seeing out there, give my input of what I’m seeing, talking to coach.”

Thursday, Feb. 22. New York at Philly. Tip-off at 7pm ET. Don’t miss it!