Game Thread: New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers February 22, 2024

Basketball is back as the Knicks take on a conference rival.

By Russell Richardson
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

Annnd we’re back! On Thursday night, the New York Knicks (33-22) play the Philadelphia 76ers (32-22) at the Wells Fargo Center. It’s the first game back after the All-Star break. A win would be a nice way to wash that post-break, four-game losing streak from our mouths.

Tip off is 7:00 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Liberty Ballers. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be good ambassadors of humanity. And go Knicks!

