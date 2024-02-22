Knicks sign DaQuan Jeffries, Jacob Toppin to 10-day contracts

As was previously mentioned, the Knicks needed to sign two players to meet the NBA’s regular season roster requirements by the end of the day. Various free agents and buyout candidates had been floated around as potential options for a Knicks team that is in dire need of some healthy bodies and depth, but they instead opted to turn to a couple of familiar faces.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, the Knicks announced that the franchise had agreed to a couple of 10-day deals with former Knick DaQuan Jeffries and current two-way player, Jacob Toppin.

The New York Knicks and DaQuan Jeffries have agreed to a 10-day contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Jeffries has appeared in 10 games for the Knicks so far this season.

Jeffries, who has seen very limited action this season, is averaging just 3.3 PPG and 1.7 RPG in 57 career games, and will return to the team after being waived by New York late last year when they needed to open a roster spot up to complete the OG Anunoby trade.

Toppin, who was signed to a two-way contract after going undrafted last summer, has only appeared in five NBA games, but is averaging 21.9 PPG and 8.6 RPG in 13 G League games. With Toppin signing his new deal, the Knicks now have an open two-way player slot that can be filled by March 4th.