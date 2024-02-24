Game Preview: New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics February 24, 2024

Tell your friends! This Saturday night the New York Knicks (34-22) will host the Boston Celtics in a nationally televised game. Boston is tops in the league with a 44-12 record, have torched their last seven opponents, and have won nine of their last ten contests. The still-short-handed Knicks have broken even over their last ten, yet even missing starters (including Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and sometimes Isaiah Hartenstein), Jalen Brunson and the Remainders will still wrestle all comers to the ground.

Most recently, the Knicks paddled the 76ers in Philadelphia on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Celts—with a starting lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porziņģis—dehorned the Bulls in Chicago, 129-112.

The New York Knicks are 0-3 versus the Celtics this season and lost the last one 133-123.

Like the Knicks, the Beantown Bunch easily dispatches sub-par opponents; they’re 22-1 against under-.500 teams this season. Make no mistake, Boston is a powerhouse. They have the league’s best offense and the third-best defense. They fire off more three pointers and collect more rebounds than anybody. They shoot 38% from downtown, and each Celtic starter is quick to pursue a loose ball. Tatum (four-time All-Star) has averaged 27.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on the 2023-24 campaign, and Brown (two-time All-Star) has averaged 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 20.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in his first season with Boston. It’s a potent trio.

Boston’s starting point guard Jrue Holiday is averaging 13 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. That’s his lowest point-per-game total since his rookie season. Nonetheless, he’s one of Boston’s best shooters, hitting 44% from downtown on 4.6 attempts per game. Don’t sleep on him behind the arc!

Rounding out Boston’s starting squad is shooting guard Derrick White, who is averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. He’s also shooting well from deep (40%) and often (6.8 attempts). Don’t sleep on him behind the arc!

New York’s All-Star point guard, Jalen Brunson has averaged 31.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in his last 10 games. On Thursday, he uncharacteristically coughed up seven turnovers and shot poorly from the field, thanks to Philly’s smothering defense. He went a perfect 11-of-11 from the charity stripe, however, and added 12 dimes. Boston will surely apply the same, harassing game plan against him tonight, but once again, expect Jalen to find novel ways to be effective.

Isaiah Hartenstein logged only 11 minutes on Thursday due to his sore Achilles. While he sat, the Knicks held off a Philadelphia rally by employing a small-ball lineup down the stretch. They will need more length in the frontcourt against Porziņģis, though. Expect to see either Hartenstein or Jericho Sims on the court for much of the game.

When Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder, there was concern about who would pick up his 24 points per game. Donte DiVincenzo has pitched in admirably, averaging 23.9 points in his last 10 games. Fellow Nova bro Josh Hart keeps rattling off double-doubles with barely a sweat broken. And Precious Achiuwa continues to thrive in a more rudimentary offense; the power forward has averaged 40.4 minutes, 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in his last ten outings and claimed the charred remains of my blackened heart.

Prediction

ESPN.com gives the Knicks a 28% chance of winning. Yeah, so. In a slugfest, the Knicks will keep up with Boston for most of three quarters before fading at the end. Losing a competitive game against the league’s best while missing three starters and slathering Hartenstein with Icy Hot between quarters? That’s a solid moral victory. Knicks by -7.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics

When: 8:30 pm EST, Saturday, February 24, 2024

Where: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Watch: ABC

