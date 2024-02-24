Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics February 24, 2024, 8:30 PM EST

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks (34-22) host the Boston Celtics (44-12) at the World’s Most Famous Arena. The Shamrocks have won seven straight and hold the best record in the league. The Bockers celebrated their return from the All-Star break with a trouncing of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston is 3-0 in the season series, but don’t you dare touch that broom. Tip off is 8:30 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Celtics Blog. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Practice human kindness to fellow humans. And go Knicks!