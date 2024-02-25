Knicks Bulletin: "Our team awareness has to be better."

Are we happy basketball is back after the break? Yes. Are we cool with the Boston Celtics completing a regular-season sweep of the Knicks? No, sir.

New York hosted the Beantowners on a Saturday primetime matchup and they could only hang around for half of the game before waving the white flag and succumbing to the best team in the League, a final score of 116-102 in favor of the visitors.

Here is what Coach Thibs and some players from the Knicks said before and after yesterday’s loss.

Tom Thibodeau

On the Boston Celtics team and its main strengths...

“They’re strong on both sides of the ball. They have a number of guys who can go off the dribble, they shoot the 3—they’re shooting 50 3s a game. We’re going to have to be at our best.”

On the Celtics’ nearly impeccable season...

“Obviously when you study it, their record tells you how good they are. It’s a team that doesn’t have many holes.”

On Jaylen Brown’s 30-point outing against the Knicks on Saturday’s loss at the Garden...

“You’re not guarding those guys (Jaylen Brown) individually. We normally have—Julius guards them, Josh guards them, but we also have to give the appropriate help, too.”

“We know that. We have to make sure when we have matchups like that, we have to take care of it with [the] team. So our team awareness has to be better.”

On former Knicks head coach and current Boston Celtics consultant of basketball operations Jeff Van Gundy...

“Jeff always had a great passion for the game. I think he’s a great asset to their organization just because of all the experiences that he’s had.”

”I think it’s great. I think whatever he chooses to do, he’ll be great at it. And he’s in the game and he loves the game, I know that.”

On how concerning is having multiple players out and constantly having to tweak the lineups...

“Everything’s a concern. You see it—there’s a lot of moving parts. That’s our challenge, how quickly can we adapt and get everyone acclimated? The games keep coming and they’re important. We have to put the individual stuff aside and have to put the team first. As guys come back, there are going to be sacrifices that need to be made. But the team always has to come first.”

On limiting Isaiah Hartenstein in his first game back on Thursday (11 minutes) before doubling his minutes (24) against Boston...

“It was the way the game unfolded. [The Sixers] went small. [Hartenstein’s] timing isn’t quite there. It’ll come. Just be patient. He’s a good player. He knows that.”

On Miles McBride finding his role within the New York Knicks’ second unit and his performance against Philadelphia...

“It was huge—and the thing is, [the Sixers] were small and quick. So the tempo of the game was changing. So we wanted to get his feet onto the floor, and he’s not afraid to mix it up underneath the basket to get to loose balls. You get a couple of strips, deflections and I think that’s huge.”

On what has impressed him the most about Precious Achiuwa...

“Just probably the all-around offense to make quick decisions, dribble uphill, the fake handoff, the handoff, then get into the pocket quickly. Screen, get out of the screens quickly, that sort of thing. He can finish different ways around the basket.”

“The offensive rebounding is something that we liked from the start. We knew he was very effective with that.”

“You knew there was versatility to his game. But we didn’t really understand the dribble-handoff part of it, all those things.”

On OG Anunoby’s rehab process...

“Making good, steady progress, and hopefully soon they’ll be back.”

On Julius Randle’s recovery...

“He’s working on his conditioning. He’s got to meet all the markers and then he’ll start ramping up with the contact. And then once he’s cleared, he’s cleared.”

”You trust the medical [staff] and the player. So Julius has a say, but the doctors and your medical staff, they’re involved with that as well.”

“Once he is cleared medically, then you’ve got to start the process of playing. Each day it gets better. So have to weigh what’s best for your team. That’s always going to be the priority. But the player’s health is at the forefront. Once he’s cleared, you can take it step-by-step from there.”

Josh Hart

On facing the Boston Celtics without three of five Knicks starters...

“We’re not chalking up this game by any means. I think we still have enough to go out there and get a win. But I wouldn’t say it’s a measuring stick. I don’t think you can really measure against the best team when you have three starters out.”

Jalen Brunson

On Precious Achiuwa’s adaptation to the Knicks and his steady improvement...

“(We’ve been) playing together for a while now, getting to know how defenses are playing and getting into our reads faster. He’s been great.”

Precious Achiuwa

On defending Jaylen Brown and his performance against the Knicks on Saturday...

“I don’t have a problem with that [quickness]. He made really, really tough shots today, and there’s not really much a lot of people could do about that.”

“Good player. He had it going early. Just one of those days where he made a lot of tough shots, you just gotta live with it. That’s the game, sometimes.”

On his idol and role model Dennis Rodman...

“He had really, really high, elite instincts to be able to make those reads.”

On what makes him such a great rebounder...

“It’s just tenacity. It just really comes down to timing. I know I’m not the tallest person on the floor. Depending on where the shot is shot from, I’m making a read on if it’s gonna be a long rebound, or I’m reading the ball and seeing if it’s gonna bounce left or bounce right.”

“I can’t really explain how I can make those reads, honestly. It’s just instinctual.”