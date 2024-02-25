Preview of the Knicks’ upcoming week, Feb 25-Mar 2.

Happy Sunday, folks. This week the homestand continues at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks (34-23) play host to one softie and two toughies. Here’s the schedule.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons, 7:30 PM EST, Monday, February 26, 2024

The Detroit Pistons have the league’s worst record, 8-48. This will be our first game against Detroit since the trade that swapped Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanović for Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, etc. Grimes had been nursing a sprained knee and just made his debut for his new club on Saturday. He logged a very Quentin Grimes-y five points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block on 2-of-8 shooting in 26 minutes. We still wish him well at P&T, but the trade was for the best. (Don’t rule out a QDot revenge game, btw.)

Monday’s game will be the second of three tilts against Detroit this season. New York should easily win this one and then again in late March to sweep the series. The question is, will New York take care of business so their starters can stay fresh for the next night’s engagement?

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 PM EST, Tuesday, February 28, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans sit fifth in the West with the same record as the Knicks, 34-23. Over their last ten games, the Pels have gone 8-2 and had the fourth-best offensive record. They have slipped on defense of late: they’re still seventh overall, but 14th over the recent stretch. Their last ten opponents have been mostly easy targets, with games against Houston (twice), San Antonio, Toronto, Portland, Washington, and Memphis. Of their three tougher adversaries, they won one (Clippers) and lost two (Lakers, Heat).

Suffice it to say, NOLA is a talented team on defense (8.5 steals per game, 76.8% DRB%) and offense (making 38% from downtown), but not on the juggernaut level of the Boston Celtics who beat New York on Saturday. They may also be depleted when they arrive in Manhattan. For their game against Chicago today, three of NOLA’s starters are listed on the injury report: Brandon Ingram (DTD, illness), Zion Williamson (DTD, foot), and CJ McCollum (OUT, ankle).

In their first meeting of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks, 96 to 87, on October 28.

The Knicks will be playing the second of a back-to-back, but it will be at home, and the first game shouldn’t rise above a scrimmage. Look for this tilt to be a competitive back-and-forth, with both teams trading double-digit leads. Extra effort will be needed from the New York frontcourt, so fingers and tendons crossed that Isaiah Hartenstein’s Achilles remains quiet, Jericho Sims eats his Wheaties, and Precious Achiuwa comes prepared to do his usual Precious things. If so, the Knicks should win by +6.

Always nice to see Zion actually playing, and the big fella always enjoys a Garden game. If that foot is tolerable, expect him to play. He has averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and five assists in 46 games this season.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors, 7:30 PM EST, Thursday, February 29, 2024

The Golden State Warriors (29-26) turned their season around as they headed into the All-Star break. Like New Orleans, the Warriors have won eight of their last ten games (as of this writing). Over that span, they have had the league’s fifth-best offensive and defensive ratings. Draymond Green is back in Golden’s good graces, and Stephen Curry has averaged 27.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in another fine season.

I’d heard that Steph’s shooting has dropped off this year, then laughed to see that he’s averaging 42% of 12 long-range attempts. Some drop. It will be fun to see a duel between him and Donte DiVincenzo, who played with GSW last season. This will also be a good opportunity for Thibs to let Deuce McBride gnaw on ankles for extended minutes. New York will win a squeaker by two and sweep the week. (Guess who started his morning with a fresh can of optimism juice?)

This will be the first of two regular-season matchups between the clubs. Note that the game will air on TNT. Enjoy your week, Knicks fans.