Knicks Bulletin: “Man, he was baking Jrue Holiday and Derrick White”

A couple of days after the Knicks hosted the Celtics inside Madison Square Garden and could do nothing to keep up with the visitors’ three-point shooting accuracy and prowess, we are still getting some golden nuggets dropped by the protagonists that graced the Mecca’s court last Saturday.

New York got trounced but they have already moved on from that loss and looking at starting another winning streak with a back-to-back against the lowly Detroit Pistons (now featuring Quentin Grimes) on Monday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Here is what some current and former New York Knickerbockers had to say after the tilt against Boston and heading into the affair with Motown scheduled for later today.

Tom Thibodeau

On the Boston Celtics’ outlook this season...

“You can’t let your guard down for a second. They’re a terrific offensive team.”

On what went wrong in the loss to Boston on Saturday...

“We got hit with a barrage of threes. Some of those were just the communication wasn’t what it needed to be. You just can’t afford to have a stretch where you give up three threes in a game that is tight.”

“They hit us with threes and it gave them a cushion and we were playing from behind from there. Against a team like that, you’re going to have to play 48 minutes of really good basketball. We didn’t do that tonight.”

Jalen Brunson

On his personal performance against the Celtics in the loss...

“I have to be better. Plain and simple, from a vocal leader standpoint to not turning the ball over, being a better decision-maker.”

“It doesn’t matter what I did. We didn’t bring it tonight fully.”

On the Celtics’ league-best season to date and last weekend loss to Boston...

“They’re good for a reason. We just have to be better.”

On Boston having the best top-six rotation across the Association...

“It’s definitely difficult. But you have to step up to the challenge.”

Josh Hart

On not playing up to the level of the competition on Saturday against Boston...

“We have to communicate better—I have to communicate better. That run (back-to-back-to-back triples by the Celtics in the third quarter) started with my mistakes and I just have to get better.”

On Jalen Brunson carrying the team against Boston but not having enough to thrust the Knicks to victory...

“Man, he was baking Jrue [Holiday] and Derrick [White]. Nah, [Brunson’s] a guy that—he doesn’t get sped up.”

”Obviously, I played with Jrue for a year in New Orleans; to me, he is the best defender I’ve seen. He has quickness, great instinct, good hands, strong. We were just trying to get him off [Brunson] as best as we could, but [Brunson] is good at being able to create his own shots. His footwork is great, so he’s able to get to his shots in different ways.”

Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics Player)

On getting booed at Madison Square Garden last Saturday...

“I think it’s healthy. I don’t mind it. It’s passion. Knicks fans are passionate. Especially if we see them in the playoffs, for example, it’s gonna be a crazy environment and crazy emotions, so I look forward to that.”

“As I always say, I prefer any kind of emotion over no emotion. So it’s either cheers or our boos, I want it, and tonight was no different. Big game. TV game. Fans were into it. And then we just took care of business.”

On the crowd of the Garden showing him the love every time he returns home...

“I think each year is less [booing]. But maybe now that I’m in Boston, it’s again up a little bit.”

“They kind of went down in my years in Washington, but still getting booed. I feel like now they’ve ramped up again a little bit with me being with the Celtics and having this kind of rivalry with the Knicks.“

“To be honest, I prefer some sort of emotion. A lot of people are supporting me, also, but there’s still some boos out there for sure.”

”There’s still some home feeling here. At the end of the day, three-and-a-half years here... a lot of great memories, my family is here, I fell in love playing here, and now I love playing here as a guest. Nothing but positive emotions when I come here.”

On Jalen Brunson and the Knicks’ better look now than when he was in New York...

“They got an incredible guy in Jalen Brunson, who is their leader. Knowing him and his personality, it’s no coincidence they’re this good. I’m happy for them, I’m happy for the city.”

“The city was hungry for a good team, and finally these guys after a year in the playoffs and making runs are bringing some excitement to the league. I think the league is better when the Knicks are good.”

Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics Player)

On hearing the Knicks faithful booing Kristaps Porzingis inside the Garden and beating New York on the road...

“[I] love it. He loves it. We love it. It definitely boosted the energy [and] morale. We love to hear it. There’s also Celtics chants.”

“It felt good, especially in MSG. To be able to play here, and do it in front of this crowd.”

Quentin Grimes in his Detroit debut last night:

5pts

2-8 FG

1-5 3pt

2 Reb

4 assists

2 steals

1 block

-9 pic.twitter.com/5kN7QMzaDo — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) February 25, 2024

Quentin Grimes (Detroit Pistons Player)

On his debut with the Detroit Pistons last Saturday after completing his rehab...

“I felt good. Me coming off an injury and not playing that much, you gotta get that game out the way. Everybody knows what I’m capable of and what I do, so I’m not even worried about that.”

On what he expects to bring to the Detroit Pistons organization...

“Everybody knows I can put the ball on the floor to make plays for myself and my teammates. I talked to Coach Williams already. Everybody knows me for my three-point shooting and defense but I also can handle the ball, play off the ball, and do a lot to contribute to winning here.”

“It’s a good locker room. Everybody is pumping you up no matter who it is, not just me. Everybody knows what everyone is capable of on this team.”

On his first days in Motown with the Pistons...

“Just learning the city. We got in the day before our first game, we were out West with the whole team, so really it’s my first time being in the city of Detroit, getting acclimated with the whole facility, the guys, trying to build as much chemistry as you can as fast as possible for the last couple of games.”

“We can build on that going into the offseason. Everybody’s working extremely hard. I feel like right now we’re in a good place.”

Monty Williams (Detroit Pistons Head Coach)

On Quentin Grimes’ skill set and what he can add to the Pistons...

“His tenacity, getting over screens, and staying in front of the ball... Once he figures out what we’re doing in real time—you can do all that stuff in walk-throughs and practice but in the game it’s a bit different—I like what he brings to the table.”