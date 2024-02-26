Tonight at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (34-23) host the Detroit Pistons (8-48) for their second of three matchups this season. The two teams squared off once this season, back in November. The Knicks won by six points, after leading by as many as 16. For the victors, Jalen Brunson scored 42 and Julius Randle added 29 points and 10 boards. For Detroit, Cade Cunningham recorded 31 points and added 8 assists.

Due to injuries, the Knicks have won four of their last ten. The Pistons have won two of their last ten due to being Detroit. On Saturday, the Pistons lost to the Magic by three despite winning the second half. They will play tonight without pugilist Isaiah Stewart (suspended) and Marcus Sasser (knee). Sasser scored 17 in 20 minutes in his last game against the Knicks.

Starters for Detroit should Cunningham (PG), Jaden Ivey (G), Simone Fontecchio (F), Ausar Thompson (F), and Jalen Duren (C).

Woe to the Detroit Pistons fan. Their team is last in the league, with a historic loss streak under their belt to forever commemorate yet another terrible season. The front office handed coach Monty Williams a steamer trunk filled with cash in exchange for some very competent arm folding and sideline strutting.

The first pick in the 2021 Draft, Cunningham is having a fine season, averaging 22.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds, although he still can’t really shoot for beans and plays Downy soft defense.

The fifth pick in the 2022 Draft, Ivey has averaged 15.1 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds, and his shooting has slightly improved in his sophomore season, but he has yet to deliver on his promise. He’s still not a great shooter, may never be, and is regarded as a defensive sieve. Ivy’s backup is none other than OAKAAKUYOAK Quentin Grimes. Look for him to fire away against his former team tonight.

Detroit selected Killian Hayes with their seventh pick in 2020, and cut him this season. He’s averaged 8.1 points and 5.2 assists in his career with 28% three-point shooting. As far as I can see, no one has claimed him yet.

Duren is sort of a bright spot. Taken 13th in Ivy’s Draft class–by the Knicks, you may recall–he has averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, but has also missed 15 games so far this season, and missed 15 last year.

Rounding out the starting five, 28-year-old sophomore Fontecchio (6’8”, 209lb) has averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 53 games this season. He made four of eight three-pointers in his last game against the Knicks, so he deserves some consideration on the perimeter.

Rookie Ausar Thompson (fifth selection) has averaged 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. His shooting is non-existent (49%/15%/60%).

Prediction

ESPN.com favors New York by 77% tonight. Sure. In the first night of a back-to-back, the Knicks should try to close this game early in the second half and let their main guys reserve some energy for tomorrow’s game against a tougher opponent, the New Orleans Pelicans. Remember, though, New York let these lowly Pistons score 37 second-quarter points in their last meeting and were down by two going into the fourth. Overconfidence might work for Neon Deion; most of us need to beware of hubris.

For tonight’s game, expect the Knicks to come out strong but get complacent. A couple of Detroit runs (maybe an 8-0 and later a 10-0) will cause an exasperated Thibs to spit and swear and do jumping jacks to signal timeouts. (Just kidding there: it’s been years since coach did a jumping jack).

In the end, this feels like a Nova Knicks game to win, with Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Brunson combining for 60 points. Precious Achiuwa will log a double-double and Deuce McBride will add 15 points from the bench. Quentin Grimes will score a season-high 23 points tonight, and then score six in his next game for Detroit. Finally, the former Knick (and well-compensated for his suffering) Evan Fournier will angrily attempt 38 three-pointers, making four. Knicks by +8.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons

When: 7:30 pm EST, Monday, February 26, 2024

Where: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Watch: MSG Network

Follow: @ptknicksblog