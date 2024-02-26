Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons, February 26, 2024

Tonight at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (34-23) host the Detroit Pistons (8-48) for their second of three matchups this season. Despite still missing a few key players, the Knicks, led by All-Star Jalen Brunson, are expected to roll right over the hapless Michiganders.

Beware hubris, Knickerbockers. Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG.