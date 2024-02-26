Scenes from a wild Wildcat win over Detroit at MSG

The New York Knicks (34-23) remain short-handed with three of their starters on the injury report, but they were heavily favored in tonight’s game for good reason. The Detroit Pistons (8-48) arrived having lost five straight, and eight of their last ten. Despite their abysmal record, they do compete—they lost by only three to the Magic on Saturday and had won the second half.

The Pistons started the game with more energy and efficiency, but New York finally seized a lead late in the fourth quarter and kept ahead—but close—by halftime. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham was blazing hot, but our heroes fought off multiple rally attempts in the third quarter. In the fourth, OAKAAKUYOAK Quentin Grimes scored 14 of Detroit’s 27 points and fought the Knicks right to the wire. With a wild finish, Josh Hart clinched victory with a last-second layup. Final score, 113-111.

Jalen Brunson led New York yet again with 35 points and 12 assists. Hart added 23 points and eight boards, and Donte DiVincenzo contributed 21 points while shooting 5-of-10 from deep. For Detroit, Cunningham scored 32 points on 10-of-16 shooting tonight.

First Half

Chilly shooting was a problem early for the Knicks, as they missed five of eight first-quarter three-point attempts. Thanks to ten points from Cade Cunningham, the visitors got out to a 14-8 lead before the home team got their act together.

Midway through the first period, former Knick Quentin Grimes checked into the game and received a nice din of acknowledgment from the MSG crowd. Grimes would log three blogs in the first half, but missed each of his three shots.

Quentin Grimes gets a nice ovation from the crowd pic.twitter.com/4wtsougDg4 — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) February 27, 2024

New York would catch and pass Detroit on their way to winning the first quarter, 29-27. In the second, their lead inflated to 12 before Detroit went on a 19-10 run to come within a point thanks to contributions from Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Simone Fontecchio.

Would Jalen Brunson take it easy against the lowly Pistons? No chance, underpants. Always looking for a chance to sacrifice his body, here he hits the floor again. He led the Knicks with 17 first-half points and seven assists.

THIS is New York Knicks Basketball! pic.twitter.com/bGj7KIrTB1 — Knicks Fan TV (@KnicksFanTv) February 27, 2024

Jalen was dishing and he and his fellow Nova Knicks were swishing. JB, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart combined for 31 of the team’s first-half total. Your halftime score: Knicks 62, Pistons 58.

Cunningham topped the Pistons with 21 points. New York had connected on nine of 21 three-point attempts, and the two teams were nearly identical for rebounds, turnovers, and points in the paint. Not yet the blowout we’d hoped for.

Second Half

Post-intermission, Cunningham worked hard to keep his team close. Detroit cut the deficit to four when Jaden Ivy hit completed an And-1 at the 7:30 mark. The Nova Bros were locked in, though. Through the third quarter, Donte DiVincenzo scored 10 points (shooting 2-of-4 from deep), Brunson scored 11 more, and Josh Hart added a triple for fun. With renewed focus, New York had committed only one third-quarter turnover after coughing it up seven times in the first half. They finished the period up, 92-84.

ya see the wildcats connection pic.twitter.com/HATBaNK28k — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 27, 2024

Through three quarters, Cunningham had scored 32 points and shot a very efficient 10-of-16 through three quarters. He would miss three field goals in the final frame.

To start the fourth, Quentin Grimes turned up his effort, hitting a trey and forcing Alec Burks into a turnover. Then former Knick (albeit briefly) Malachi Flynn scored on a strong layup to cut the differential to three. Flynn seemed also determined to show some muscle late in the game, and former Knick Evan Fournier relished in a triple that brought Detroit within two.

In 20 minutes, Fournier would finish with seven points on 3-of-5 from the field with two steals and two turnovers.

A timely three-pointer by former Piston Bojan Bogdanović gave New York some breathing room midway through the fourth, but soon enough, there was Quentin Grimes at the foul line, tying the game at 101. He scored all of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, and his three-pointer with about four minutes left gave Detroit their first lead since the first quarter.

The Knicks once again needed Jalen Brunson to perform heroics to secure the win, and so he did, scoring seven more very necessary points. Teammate Isaiah Hartenstein contributed a huge block on a Duren alley-oop attempt with a minute and a half left, and there was Precious Achiuwa to secure the defensive board.

What a defensive block by Hartenstein here. Wow pic.twitter.com/Gl0R8xR7rj — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) February 27, 2024

A ridiculous sequence of events concluded this contest. Grimes hit a monster layup to give Detroit a one-point lead with 37 seconds remaining. On the other end, Brunson missed a three, Grimes grabbed the board, consecutive turnovers followed, and somehow Josh Hart got to the rim for a layup with 2.1 seconds left. Hartenstein deflected a missed free throw back to Hart. Ball game.

WHAT IN THE WORLD JUST HAPPENED??



JOSH HART AND-1 FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/d3yF9srnVD — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) February 27, 2024

Next Up

The New Orleans Pelicans stop by MSG tomorrow night. Sleep tight, Knickerbockers.

Box Score