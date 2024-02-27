 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans, February 27, 2024

After a wild close-call last night, New York hosts New Orleans in what’s sure to be another physical battle.

New York Knicks v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Tonight at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (35-23) host the New Orleans Pelicans (34-24). Despite a consistent competitive defensive effort, NOLA’s offensive has vacillated of late. They were unable to break 100 points in three of their last six games, but also played back to back games of over 125. Which Pels team will show up tonight?

The Knicks won’t have Jalen Brunson (cervical neck spasms) or Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles). Yikes. Let’s hope Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo have fuel left in the tank after last night’s close-call versus Detroit. Tonight’s tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is The Bird Writes. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be shining stars of humanity. And go Knicks!

