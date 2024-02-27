Game Preview: New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans, February 27, 2024

The Knicks were heavily favored last night as they took on the 8-48 Pistons at home but from the commencement of the game, it was clear that it would be a close contest. New York looked good for spurts of the game with the Villanova trio of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo all chipping in to create a 13-point cushion, but in true Knicks fashion, they let the game closer than it should’ve been. And as the game came down to the final seconds, it felt like one of those games the Knicks were destined to lose. Luckily, the Knicks took advantage of a controversial no call and a clutch Hart and one to narrowly escape with a victory. But they have very little time to celebrate.

New York is back in action tonight as they host the 34-24 Pelicans, who, unlike the Pistons, are in the midst of a good stretch. Despite dropping each of their last two games, New Orleans is currently 7-3 in their last 10 games and a big part of that has been their defense. During that stretch, the Pelicans rank sixth in the league in defensive rating, first in steals per game, first in turnovers forced per game, 10th in blocks per game, third in second chance points given up per game, 12th in fastbreak points given up per game, 12th in three-pointers given up per game, and seventh in paint points given up per game.

On the other side of the ball, the Pelicans have been less impressive. While they are still 14th in the league in offensive rating during that span, they are by no means an elite offensive team, and they’ve been inconsistent and mediocre offensively recently. That being said, that likely won’t be too much of a problem as they face a Knicks defense that has struggled mightily as of late and ranks 29th in their last 10 games.

All in all, there aren’t a lot of good signs for the Knicks. They are on the back end of a back-to-back, and are a team that struggles to score consistently and struggles to get stops consistently. And facing off against a Pelicans team that has been elite defensively while having a passable offense, should make them the underdogs tonight.

Prediction

New York is slightly favored by ESPN but a lot of that likely has to do with the Knicks being at home and having a slightly better record. But the eye test, the stats, and the fact that New York played last night and barely came away with a victory against the lowly Pistons should lead to the Pelicans having the upper hand. The Knicks, led by Brunson, and the resurgence of Hart’s offense, will likely have enough to stay in the game. But the Pelicans have the size, length, and ability to make things difficult for Brunson, and that should be enough to allow their offense to lead the way against a defense that just cannot stop anyone right now. I hate to do it, but I have the Pelicans taking this one 105-95.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans

When: 7:30 pm EST, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Where: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Watch: MSG Network

Follow: @ptknicksblog