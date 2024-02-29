Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors, February 29, 2024

Tonight at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (35-24) will host the Golden State Warriors (30-27). GSW has won eight of their last ten games. As of this writing, New York has Jalen Brunson listed as questionable with neck spasms. [UPDATE: He’s playing.]

Get ready for the Steph Curry versus Donte DiVincenzo longball shootout! Tonight’s tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT. This is your game thread. This is Golden State of Mind. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Treat each other respectfully. And go Knicks!