Julius Randle honored with NBA award

Today, the NBA announced that Julius Randle has won the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for January.

Randle, power forward for the New York Knicks, won the award for his efforts in “uplifting, encouraging and supporting local youth.” As part of his 30-for-3 campaign, $500 is pledged to the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in New York City every time he makes a three-pointer. The school focuses on High School literacy enhancement programs. According to the press release, the initiative has positively impacted over 300 students.

Randle is shooting 31% from deep this season, but that has absolutely nothing to do with each triple costing him $500. (I kid, I kid.) From the press release:

Amidst an All-Star season for Randle, he has already made 76 three-pointers and raised $38,000 for the school from this season alone. Inspired by Randle’s support, the New York Knicks and Chase Bank have supplemented financial support for the school and provided special game day experiences as well, including the school’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams playing at Madison Square Garden, a Jr. Knicks clinic at school and a mentorship series where students can learn about different careers in sports from Madison Square Garden executives and Knicks front office staff. More than 300 students have been positively impacted as a result of this program. Now in its third season, the #30 for 3 campaign has raised more than $900,000 for the school.

Randle has also collaborated with the HoopBus to surprise youth in New York City with gifts and giveaways over three consecutive days, including physical education class takeovers and giveaways of basketballs and other supplies.

Along with the recognition, Randle will receive the David Robinson trophy, and the NBA will donate $10,000 to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Kids in his name.

“We chose MSK Kids for the charity donation because we wanted to help in any way possible with children’s cancer research in the city,” said Randle. “With two boys of our own, helping cure childhood diseases is a passion of ours and MSK does incredible research for childhood cancer and diseases.”

The monthly award is bestowed during both the season and off-season. In 2022, the season-long accolade was renamed as a tribute to Bob Lanier, a distinguished former player (Bucks, Pistons) and NBA Global Ambassador renowned for his commitment to fostering positive change in communities around the globe.

Per NBA.com, “The NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award honors Bob Lanier, an NBA League Office executive and NBA Cares Ambassador for more than 30 years,” and his award “honors the next generation of players’ commitment to positively impacting their community throughout the NBA season.” Previous award winners include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Ayo Dosunmu, and CJ McCollum. Learn more about the award here.

Julius will be recognized tonight before the Knicks’ game against Golden State. Hats off to you, Julius. Congratulations!